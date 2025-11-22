Our next piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ comes to us courtesy of ‘The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany’ (hereafter the ‘Claims Conference’) which the premier agency handling the frequent and ever increasing ‘Holocaust’ compensation claims from jews against the German nation.

On their website they have provided numerous ‘authenticated’ ‘Holocaust’ testimonies one of which is from a certain ‘Ms. G’ who was allegedly in Auschwitz between March and April 1944 where the Germans were apparently conducting medical experiments on her by… well… forcing her to take a bath.

She reports that:

‘Each day I was submerged in hot water. Whenever I tried to put my head out of the water in order to breathe I was forced back into the water by Dr. Josef Mengele’s stick. He was enjoying himself. This lasted for 10 minutes. I was immediately afterwards put into cold water and the same procedure was repeated. There were five [people] including myself undergoing the same process. After these daily sessions we were taken to barrack No. 8 – Auschwitz, which was destined [for] those who were to die, to see for how long we were going to survive. A [woman] passing by saw me gesturing and crying for help through a hole in a plank of the wooden barrack. She loosened the plank and wrapped me. I was saved. I know nothing about the fate of the other four persons.’ (1)

Now looking at this ‘Holocaust Survivor’ testimony from ‘Ms. G’ we can quickly see that according to her Mengele apparently was requiring she properly bathe – first in hot water then in cold water – and like a child ‘Ms. G’ didn’t want to get her hair wet and refused to go under the water.

All that goes on in this story is that Mengele is trying to force ‘Ms. G’ to take a proper bath – apparently ‘until she drowns’ as a pointless medical experiment (how long it takes humans to drown has been known for centuries) – and then ‘Ms. G’ escapes via another prisoner opening a ‘loose plank’ in Barrack 8.

One wonders how - if Mengele was continually forcing her head under water with a stick until she drowned at the same time – this was achieved, but then reason and logic don’t really work with ‘Holocaust Survivor’ stories now: do they?

References

(1) https://www.claimscon.org/about/history/closed-programs/medical-experiments/personal-statements-from-victims/