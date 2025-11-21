Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Augur Mayson's avatar
Augur Mayson
8h

The 28 point peace plan the ((( U.S. ))) has proposed between Russia and Ukraine.

https://abcnews.go.com/International/trump-administrations-28-point-ukraine-russia-peace-plan/story?id=127735249

"All 'Nazi' ideology must be rejected and prohibited " Point Number 20, It's in there.

"Extraction of minerals and natural resources.

The World Bank will develop a special financing package to accelerate these efforts."

Point Number 12. Both those bits are in there.

Lol.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture