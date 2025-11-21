Our next piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ comes – like our previous one concerning the claims about there being Electric Masturbation Machines of Auschwitz – (1) to us courtesy of ‘The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany’ (hereafter the ‘Claims Conference’) which the premier agency handling the frequent and ever increasing ‘Holocaust’ compensation claims from jews against the German nation.

On their website they have provided numerous ‘authenticated’ ‘Holocaust’ testimonies one of which is from a ‘Mr. E’ who was allegedly in the Belarusian city of Mogilev between August and October 1943 where the Germans were apparently conducting medical experiments on him by feeding him and other children poisoned desserts which made him ‘almost die’ from constant diarrhoea.

He writes that:

‘I was subjected to medical experiments from the beginning of August 1943 until the end of October 1943 under the Nazi regime. In the camp where I was kept as a child, we did not receive any food for days. We cried out for food. Then the boss of the [camp] came up to us children. He distributed various desserts to us children. After a couple of hours, we realized that something was not in order with the food. I got really sick and suffered from cramps, I threw up, had diarrhea, the chills and fever. Many died as a consequence of this poisoned food. Due to this [heavily poisoned] food my legs felt as they would be paralyzed. I could not walk for several weeks and could only be carried. As soon as I recovered, I received numerous injections from a doctor … into the right side of my mouth, close to my lower jaw. Why I was injected, for what and what substance I was injected I don’t know, since I was only 8 years old at that time. I still have a hole on my right cheek. The man who ordered all of [this], his name was Knoblauch. After the war he was hunted as a criminal of war.’ (2)

Now again there isn’t much you can actually do with such stupidity, but it is worth noting that the reference to the ‘man who ordered this’ being called Knoblauch presumably refers to SS General Kurt Knoblauch – who was head of Kommandostab Reichsführer-SS (lit. ‘Command Staff of the Reichsfuhrer-SS’) until 1942 and coordinated German anti-partisan operations on the Eastern front until 1943 – but Knoblauch had no known involvement in alleged ‘medical experiments’ which would have presumably been undertaken under the aegis of the SS Medical Corps who reported to the SS Surgeon General/ Reichsarzt SS und Polizei (lit. ‘Reich Doctor SS and Police’) Ernst-Robert Grawitz not to Kurt Knoblauch.

In essence ‘Mr. E’ is pulling names out of his arse (pun intended) much like his story about having dessert-induced diarrhoea as a ‘medical experiment’ between August and October 1943.

Thanks for reading Karl’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/remarkable-holocaust-nonsense-65

(2) https://www.claimscon.org/about/history/closed-programs/medical-experiments/personal-statements-from-victims/