In a related claim to the famous fake ‘Holocaust’ claim about there being ‘masturbation machines’ – targeting pre-teen boys as it happens – that I previously debunked as being the result of a known non-jewish fraudster from Australia (1) – although the claim itself was believed to be true by a university publisher – (2) and ‘the Germans shoved an air pump up my ass’ story that comes from a ‘Polish survivor’ at Concentration Camp Posen (aka ‘Fort VII’); (3) we have a real ‘Holocaust Survivor’ story that not only features the masturbation machines – this time with added electrical current for good measure – but also a jew being anally-rogered with an ‘iron stick’ to boot.

This comes to us courtesy of ‘The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany’ (hereafter the ‘Claims Conference’) which the premier agency handling the frequent and ever increasing ‘Holocaust’ compensation claims from jews against the German nation.

On their website they provided numerous ‘authenticated’ ‘Holocaust’ testimonies one of which from a ‘Mr. K’ who was allegedly in Auschwitz between 1942 and 1945 – pretty much the entire lifespan of the camp – and claims that had he basically a one man sperm donor for his three years in the camp.

He writes that:

‘As soon as I arrived in Auschwitz I was taken into a room and there I was undressed and made to kneel down … on my knees and my hands. The SS officer [who] was probably a doctor, dressed in white robe, shoved an iron stick, which had a handle on its end, right into my rectum. He then turned the stick and caused an involuntary ejaculation of sperm. A female SS officer [who] worked with the other officer held two pieces of glass underneath my genitals in order to collect a sample of my sperm for the lab. They then made me stand up on a special machine that gave electric waves to both sides of my genitals until again a sperm was ejaculated. After the liberation I was taken to Sanatorium Gauting next to Munich. There I was bedridden for almost a year starting with a weight of only 30 kilograms. During that year I was operated for serious medical problems.’ (4)

Now I am not even going to bother addressing these claims as they are obviously completely ludicrous and no one in their right mind is going to take them seriously but take them seriously the ‘Claims Conference’ did and still does even putting his story up as sample of ‘authenticated testimony’ on their website!

So basically ‘Mr. K’ is telling us the Germans shoved an iron rod up his bum and then electrocuted his balls to extract semen on a daily basis for circa three years.

Yeah: I don’t believe him either!

