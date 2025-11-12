In one of the subsequent Nuremberg Trials – the Bergen-Belsen Trial – which began in September 1945 and was actually held in the Germany of Luneburg in Lower Saxony; we find another absolutely ridiculous piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’.

This is in the form of the claim that at Auschwitz; the Germans backed up trucks of (female) jews who were badly sick with typhus – which we know was rampant at Auschwitz and all other German and Axis-controlled concentration camps – to underground gas chambers at Auschwitz – likely referring to Crematoria II and III at Auschwitz-Birkenau – and then tipped them all into the gas chamber.

The testimony claiming this came from one Regina Bialek, who was a Polish inmate at Auschwitz at the time. She also claims to have survived being gassed at Auschwitz, but that is for another article.

Her testimony is recorded at the Bergen-Belsen Trial as follows:

‘On 25th December 1943, I was sick with typhus and was picked out at a selection made by doctors Mengele and Tauber along with about 350 other women. I was made to undress and taken by lorry to a gas chamber. There were seven gas chambers at Auschwitz. This particular one was underground and the lorry was able to run down the slope and straight into the chamber. Here we were tipped unceremoniously on the floor. The room was about 12 yards square and small lights on the wall dimly illuminated it.’ (1)

Now quite aside from how ridiculous all this; it doesn’t actually fit the physical architecture of the Auschwitz ‘gas chambers’ that it must refer to (Crematorium II or III) since they didn’t have a ramp that a lorry could access but rather some stairs for people to access the two ‘gas chambers’ – actually morgues – one at a time as we can see by looking at this plan of one of them:

On the plan I have highlighted roughly where the steps are to access them from outside, but we can easily this from the extant remains of one of these alleged ‘gas chambers’:

You simply can’t back up a truck to said ‘gas chamber’ and dump a bunch of living (female) jews with typhus into it. The best you can do is to drive up to the steps and dump the living (female) jews with typhus into the stairwell and even then nearly all of said living (female) jews are going not fit in the stairwell let alone 350 of them!

In practical reality if the truck drove off with the tipper down – which ironically Eichmann Trial jewish witness Yehiel De-Nur also claims they used to dump Romani (gypsy) women in a pile and set them alight with kerosene – (2) then it would simply be driving along spilling living (female) jews with typhus everywhere; thus completely invalidating the whole point of alleging ‘gassing’ them in the first place!

No: this is clearly a bit of made-up nonsense by Bialek at the Bergen-Belsen trial that actually got people executed!

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) Raymond Phillips, 1949, ‘Trial of Josef Kramer and Forty-Four Others (The Belsen Trial)’, 1st Edition, William Hodge: London, p. 657

(2) On this see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/remarkable-holocaust-nonsense-29