Sometimes modern commentators on the ‘Holocaust’ especially those outside of what we might call the mainstream ‘Holocaust Industry’ make absolutely absurd claims that are also ironically rather insightful. One such occurred in a segment on Russia’s English language television network ‘Russia Today’ in May 2025 where we hear from a Russian historian named Anton Sayenko who claims that: (1)

‘At first, the Treblinka I labor camp was built where workers were held. They built the Treblinka II camp, which is known as the Death camp. The Nazis also committed war crimes and crimes against humanity on the territory of Treblinka I. In fact, not much is known about the Nazi Treblinka camp since the camp was destroyed by the occupation forces before the arrival of the Red Army. When the Red Army arrived, there was practically nothing left of the camp. The Nazis were afraid that Soviet troops would come to this territory, and these crimes would become known to the world community. They tried to hide the traces of their crimes. That is why hundreds of thousands of corpses in the pits were burned and destroyed, so that practically no traces remained, and this territory was sown with grass as if nothing happened here. However, the testimony of those arrested by Soviet Union counterintelligence bodies after the Red Army came to this territory shed light on the events that took place there in 1941 to 1944, declassified documents, and these materials reveal to us the white spots of the participation of Soviet prisoners of war collaborators, primarily Ukrainians, in crimes against civilians in European countries brought to this concentration camp; there are details of their personal involvement in the executions and torture of Soviet citizens. In fact, this is the second most destroyed camp after Auschwitz, the scale of the genocide committed by the Nazis and their collaborators in the occupied territories is astounding. As much as I’ve studied history, I’ve never learned anything scarier than a concentration camp.’ (2)

Now the problem here is firstly that Sayenko is extremely off in terms of dating: Treblinka was only operational between July 1942 and October 1943 – for circa 15 months – and was rapidly decommissioned after it was closed down not between ‘1941 to 1944’ as he claims.

Secondly Sayenko is correct in that many of the non-German personnel at Treblinka were Ukrainian – there were also quite a few Poles as it happens but anyway – but this hides the fundamental reality that many Soviet nationalities contributed vast numbers of recruits and volunteers to the German war effort; the Ukrainians are only unusual because they were often considered more reliable than other Soviet nationalities because of their experiences under Stalin during the Holodomor of a decade earlier and the jewish responsibility for the death at least hundreds of thousands and likely millions of Ukrainians from starvation.

Sayenko obfuscates this and tries to imply that there was no reason at all why the Ukrainians would be rather angry with Stalin and the jewish-dominated Soviet authorities; when in fact it is fairly obvious why the Ukrainians were happily working with the Germans at Treblinka among many other places.

Further Sayenko’s ‘sources’ are two memos written by Red Army Colonels in SMERSH – the NKVD’s wartime counter-intelligence rival – (3) that are quite frankly obvious ludicrous.

The first is this one:

‘This camp in Treblinka was built by the Germans specifically for the mass extermination, mainly, of the Jewish and Polish population. Trains with up to three to four carriages per day arrived at this camp from Germany, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Bulgaria, France, and other European countries. People of both sexes and different ages, including senile old people and infants, were destroyed by Germans in “slaughterhouses” every day and brutally murdered in other ways. — Special memo by Col. Nikolay Trapeznikov, Head, 65th Army ‘Smersh’ Counterintelligence Department’ (4)

The problem with this of course is that the Germans didn’t murder Poles in Treblinka according to the accepted ‘Holocaust’ narrative but rather only jews – whether they came from Poland or elsewhere – where they gassed to death using petrol or diesel engines – the evidence claims one or the other depending on which ‘Holocaust Survivor’ you use – and it is evident from the tone of Trapeznikov’s memo that its intent is more political and propagandistic rather than investigative.

However, the real craziness comes from second memo from Colonel Semyon Los of SMERSH who claims that:

‘During the 11 months of my service in the death camp, more than two million Jewish people were exterminated, able-bodied women and men were put to death in “slaughterhouses,” and those who were sick or exhausted were passed through the so-called “infirmary,” led to pits, shot, and burned. — Special report by Col. Semyon Los, Head, 65th Army Army ‘Smersh’ Counterintelligence Department’ (5)

Now the problem here is that while orthodox ‘Holocaust’ history claims that 700,000 to 900,000 jews were murdered and their bodies disposed of in circa 15 months – with the Germans allegedly murdering and disposing of the bodies of between 46,666 and 60,000 jews a month depending on what ‘estimates’ you believe – Los ups this number from 700,000 to 900,000 to over 2 million!

This would mean that according to him; the Germans were allegedly murdering and disposing of the bodies of 133,333 jews and Poles a month!

That all of these claims are physically quite impossible – look at the logistics of a modern graveyard and/or cremation garden for example – should be obvious, but this didn’t stop Sayenko and ‘Russia Today’ trying to cluelessly claim the physically impossible by making it more than double as impossible than it originally was!

References

(1) You can watch the segment yourself here: www.rumble.com/v6t39ar-new-docs-declassified-more-than-2-million-jewish-people-murdered-in-treblin.html

(2) https://www.historiography-project.org/2025/05/07/new-docs-declassified-more-than-2-million-jewish-people-murdered-in-treblinka/

(3) On SMERSH and the jews please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/stalin-smersh-and-the-jews

(4) https://www.historiography-project.org/2025/05/07/new-docs-declassified-more-than-2-million-jewish-people-murdered-in-treblinka/

(5) Idem.