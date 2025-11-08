Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
elisabeth432's avatar
elisabeth432
1d

this is so ludicrous it's almost laughable. i had never heard about this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Billy Thistle's avatar
Billy Thistle
16h

It's from the SU, not Russia (another lie). Only camps controlled by the Soviets are still included in the death camp category.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture