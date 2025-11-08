Our next piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ is a very famous one and is simply known in revisionist circles as the ‘Holocoaster’ given that in effect it is a claim that the Germans had built what amount to a special rollercoaster for murdering jews at Auschwitz by catapulting them at high speed over a track into a furnace while alive.

This comes a French government report titled ‘Report from the Russian Services’ which claims that:

‘800-900 meters from the location of the furnaces, the inmates get into carts travelling on rails. At Auschwitz, these are of varying dimensions, containing from 10 to 15 persons. Once loaded, the cart is put into motion along an inclined plane, where it then enters a gallery at high speed. At the end of the gallery is a wall; behind it is the access into the furnace. When the cart knocks into the wall, it opens automatically, the cart tips, dumping its cargo of living humans into the furnace. Once this is done, another cart follows, loaded with another group of inmates, and so on.’ (1)

Clearly this is an absolutely insane claim that has been long-abandoned by the ‘Holocaust’ industry, but never-the-less it is important to reproduce and document it so that jews are never allowed to forget the absolute nonsense that they reproduced as ‘evidence’ in the Nuremberg Trials and claimed as true as well as on which basis hundreds if not thousands of innocent German men and women were executed.

References

(1) Quoted in Carlo Mattogno, 2023, ‘Auschwitz: A Three-Quarter Century of Propaganda: Origins, Development and Decline of the “Gas-Chamber” Propaganda Lie’, 1st Edition, Academic Research Media Review Education Group: London, pp. 9-10