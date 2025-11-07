Our next entry into the ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ series is related to our previous entry – ‘Electrocuting Jews to Death at Auschwitz’ – (1) where we again read how on 2nd February 1945 the Soviet daily newspaper ‘Pravda’ published an article by its correspondent Boris Polevoi with the title of ‘The Death Complex at Auschwitz’ where we read that:

‘They [the Germans] levelled the mounds of so-called ‘old’ mass graves in the eastern area, blew up and destroyed the traces of their electrical conveyor belt [elektrokonvejera] where hundreds of inmates had been murdered simultaneously by electrical current [elyektriceskim tokom]; the bodies were placed on a slowly moving conveyor belt which brought them to a pit furnace [shiachtnuju pjec], where the bodies were burnt completely.’ (2)

We can see here it is alleged by Polevoi that Auschwitz had a ‘slow moving electrical conveyor belt’ that delivered bodies into a ‘pit furnace’ and this story then appears in modified form from a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ – who is otherwise unknown to the ‘Holocaust’ narrative – (3) named Jacob Weinschein who was allegedly a member of Auschwitz’s inmate-staffed Sonderkommando which is quoted second hand by another ‘Holocaust Survivor’ from Auschwitz named Lieberman that was recorded on 27th September 1945. (4)

Lieberman’s testimony appears in the sixth volume of the US government publication ‘Nazi Conspiracy and Aggression’ that was published by 1946.

We read that:

‘As already mentioned, I was one of a working party whose duty it was to unload potatoes at the station. We had at this time no contact with the prisoners of the big camp. We were separated in quarantine but housed together with another working party, which was serving the crematorium and the gas chambers. It is due to this fact that I know how things occurred [there]. The men and women entered the so-called bathroom and undressed separately to avoid panic. Once they were undressed they entered by separate doors in the central gas chamber. This chamber could take 3,000 people. The gas was released through sprays of the showers and from bombs which were thrown through apertures designed to allow for that procedure. Death occurred within five minutes. On certain days, when enormous transports arrived at the station of Birkenau, 42,000 people were gassed. Once the gassing process had been completed, the floor of the chamber opened automatically and the corpses fell into the subterranean chamber, where prisoners in charge of extracting the teeth or cutting hair of a certain length, took over. [...] Once the gold teeth had been recovered, the corpses were loaded onto a moving belt and transported to cremation ovens, through subterranean gangways. There were four ovens, a big one and three small ones, which were capable of burning 400 corpses in five minutes. Later on, when the number of corpses exceeded the capacity of the ovens, trenches were dug and the corpses thrown in saturated with petrol. I have personally seen these trenches and smelled the stench of the combustion. I have equally been able to visit the gas chambers and the crematorium, when I was detailed to clean up on a day when they were not in use. I have never seen the trolleys for the transport of corpses personally, nor have I seen the ovens operating; but as I have already mentioned, several of the working party, which was serving the gas chambers and ovens, lived with us and have given me all the details. This special working party was called Sonderkommando [special commando]. A certain Jacob Weinschein of Paris, who is a survivor of this commando, is personally known to me.’ (5)

We can see here that Lieberman and Weinschein are claiming that the victims – 3,000 at a time! - were ‘gassed via gas coming out of the shower heads’ and also by ‘bombs’ – presumably ‘gas bombs’ rather than Zyklon B pellets – being thrown ‘through apertures’ – this is non-specific and could refer to any kind of hole/opening not necessarily the roof holes of later ‘Holocaust’ legend – resulting in a maximum of 42,000 people a day being ‘gassed’ and then the floors of the gas chambers opened up dropped the ‘3,000 bodies’ into a subterranean space. Whereupon jewish members of the Auschwitz’s Sonderkommando began extracting all their teeth and cutting their hair; even though according to conventional ‘Holocaust’ wisdom and other ‘Holocaust Survivor’ testimony the latter was done before the victims entered the ‘gas chambers’.

Then these same individuals loaded the now hairless and toothless corpses ‘onto a moving belt’ – Polevoi’s ‘slow-moving electrical conveyor belt’ of February 1945 – who are then transported to ‘one big oven and three small ones’ which are capable of ‘burning 400 corpses in five minutes’.

The fact that this is physically quite impossible – cremating large amounts of dead bodies is notoriously difficult to do especially to such a degree that their bodies are now almost completely turned to ash let alone doing so in five minutes – not withstanding it does showcase once again how ridiculous much of the early ‘Holocaust’ evidence is as well as how much it is self-referential (i.e., it refers to other ‘Holocaust’ claims for ‘ideas’ which become increasingly nuts as times goes on as we can see with Polevoi’s ‘slow-moving electrical conveyor belt’ for corpses becoming a whole industrial process in Lieberman and Weinschein’s accounts).

Thus, we can see that this is yet another piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ that has been quietly dropped by the ‘Holocaust’ industry.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/remarkable-holocaust-nonsense-59

(2) Quoted in Carlo Mattogno, 2023, ‘Auschwitz: A Three-Quarter Century of Propaganda: Origins, Development and Decline of the “Gas-Chamber” Propaganda Lie’, 1st Edition, Academic Research Media Review Education Group: London, p. 7

(3) Ibid., p. 9, n. 7

(4) Ibid., p. 8

Quoted in Ibid., pp. 8-9