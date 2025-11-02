Our next entry into the ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ series is the claim – more commonly believed/reported to have been true at Belzec and Treblinka rather than Auschwitz – (1) first made on 2nd February 1945 in the Soviet daily newspaper ‘Pravda’ published an article by its correspondent Boris Polevoi with the title of ‘The Death Complex at Auschwitz’ where we read that:

‘They [the Germans] levelled the mounds of so-called ‘old’ mass graves in the eastern area, blew up and destroyed the traces of their electrical conveyor belt [elektrokonvejera] where hundreds of inmates had been murdered simultaneously by electrical current [elyektriceskim tokom]; the bodies were placed on a slowly moving conveyor belt which brought them to a pit furnace [shiachtnuju pjec], where the bodies were burnt completely.’ (2)

We can immediately see that this is a ludicrous claim that barely needs dissecting since Polevoi knows nothing of the alleged ‘gas chambers’ of Auschwitz and instead has the prisoners – both jewish and non-jewish – being ‘murdered simultaneously by electrical current’ (aka mass electrocuted just as later became early ‘Holocaust’ canon concerning the Belzec camp) and then placed – presumably by their fellow prisoners working in the camp Sonderkommando at Auschwitz – on a ‘slow moving electrical conveyor belt’ where they were dumped in a ‘pit furnace’ – basically a large cremation pit in the ground not a cremation over – that don’t otherwise appear in the Auschwitz ‘Holocaust’ narrative.

Put another way: we have here is another early bit of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ which shows the fact that before the agreed ‘Holocaust’ narrative came into being it was filled with all sorts of claims that have been quietly abandoned and then covered up as if they never existed.

