One of the pieces of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ that comes up repeatedly is the story of the jew-eating caged bear and eagle of Buchenwald concentration camp. This claim comes from one Rabbi Morris Hubert of Manhattan in New York who claimed in 1988 that:

‘The Golden Age Club in the basement of an upper Manhattan synagogue was abuzz with gossip, laughter and the shuffle of cards when the rabbi, himself 79 years old, struck a spoon against a metal ash tray to get everyone’s attention. In the [Buchenwald] camp there was a cage with a bear and an eagle. Every day they would throw a Jew in there. The bear would tear him apart and the eagle would pick his bones.”’ (1)

Now obviously this clearly nonsense in that you wouldn’t put a bear and an eagle in a cage together without the bear killing the eagle, but what is interesting here is that the Buchenwald concentration camp had a zoo within its fences, which happens to have been right next to the inmate housing area. (2) This zoo as it happens did include a bear enclosure and we have even photographs of two bears in it during Buchenwald’s time as a working concentration camp:

The interesting thing here is that firstly there is no cage in the bear enclosure in Buchenwald’s zoo, but there is also no sign of an eagle but it isn’t outside the realms of possibility that Buchenwald’s zoo could have had an eagle (or two) in an enclosure of some description although this presumably would have to have been the cage referred to by Hubert.

The reality of course is that the Germans wouldn’t have been throwing jews into the bear enclosure to be eaten, but – as always – it is always interesting when there is a grain of truth in what ‘Holocaust Survivors’ claim because it – as in this case – only continues to shed light on how ridiculous the ‘Holocaust’ is as a claim.

