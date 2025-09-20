One of the all-time favourite pieces of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ that is routinely cited by people new to ‘Holocaust’ revisionism is the story of the masturbation machines.

For the record this is the full ‘Masturbation Machines’ quote from the original source of the claim the 2004 ‘Holocaust Survivor’ memoir of Bernard Holstein titled ‘Stolen Soul’.

Holstein writes:

‘But we never gave in, not really; there was that one time just before liberation but other than that we were strong. We would see the boys they put on those masturbating machines just drop, just die, right there in front of us. The absolute cruelty was beyond our belief. That they could do these things to us, that human beings were doing it to other human beings… and we would hobble back to camp with painfully swollen scrotums whimpering: “Don’t bump me! Please, just don’t touch me!”’ (1)

Now note what most people are unaware of is the fact – as we can see from the full quote – that the ‘masturbation machines’ of Auschwitz were actually being used on ‘boys’ not ‘men’ since Holstein claims he was nine years old when he was sent to Auschwitz.

So, what Holstein is describing is ‘masturbation machines’ masturbating male children and pre-teens to death in Auschwitz not just random men, but rather male children which makes it all the more patently ridiculous and unbelievable.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) Bernard Holstein, 2004, ‘Stolen Soul: A True Story of Courage and Survival’, 1st Edition, Judy Shorrock: Perth, p. 117