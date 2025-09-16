Sometimes my research into ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ delivers additional benefits in this case looking into the reference to an ‘air-pump in the anus’ as a means of torturing inmates at Konzentrationslager Posen (aka ‘Fort VII’) - one of the lesser known concentration camps – which held a mix of Polish political prisoners and mental patients also brought out one of the earliest references to ‘gas chambers’.

This fits in with my working theory that the ‘Holocaust’ narrative primarily arose out of Polish atrocity propaganda that was then adapted by the jews to themselves and then eventually they forced the Poles out of the story by enlarge.

This reference is found in a book published by Victor Gollancz’s ‘Left Book Club’ – which was actually a Soviet intelligence front as it happens and Victor Gollancz was himself proudly jewish – in 1941 which is fairly typical for British anti-German propaganda of the period and would have been based on data/information from the Polish Government-in-Exile in London and/or British intelligence’s ‘Political Warfare Executive’ (the lesser-known cousin of the famous ‘Special Operations Executive’).

Evans writes that:

‘A favourite device is to keep prisoners standing for very long periods, by crowding them so tightly into a cell that there is no room to move (twenty-four hours is a normal period for this, and under the intense glare of powerful electric lights), or by placing them singly in cells so narrow that they are no more than niches. Prisoners are regularly placed in these niches the day before execution. Executions are a nightly occurrence. Perhaps the most ghastly torture of all is that of the air-pump. A special air-valve is inserted into the prisoner’s anus, and the guard then pumps air into his victim. How much air he pumps depends upon his whim; this treatment often results in burst intestines. It is Fort VII too, which contains the gas chamber to which reference was made in the previous chapter.’ (1)

I have included the paragraphs either side of the quote because it helps to situation it and also show that it is a reference to Konzentrationslager Posen specifically and not some other claim. Now clearly this didn’t happen as we have no other references to SS personnel shoving an air pump inside the anuses of Polish prisoners and then pumping them up till their belly explodes and it is clearly inspired by the alleged Chinese practice of pumping a victim full of water via his mouth till his belly similarly explodes (this became famous to Western audiences in the popular stories about ‘Dr. Fu Manchu’ by Sax Rohmer [nee Arthur Henry Ward] from 1912 onwards).

This we can dismiss it as exactly what it almost certainly is: British wartime atrocity propaganda that was likely based on information/claims made by the Poles.

References

(1) Jon Evans, 1941, ‘The Nazi New Order in Poland’, 1st Edition, Victor Gollancz: London, p. 65