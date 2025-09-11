Recently the X/Twitter account @occultni posted a video that included various bits of ‘Holocaust’ which I have decided to validate to pre-emptively deal with the predictable future claims they are ‘made up’.

The first one is an article from the ‘Hartlepool Northern Daily Mail’ published on 11th October 1945, which is this: (1)

This article in the fuller context of the issue’s page looks like this:

The text of the article reads as follows:

‘Lured by Sugar & Chocolate 500,000 Children in Gas Chambers ‘A man who spent nearly six years in German prisons and concentration camps told a story in London to-day which can vie with anything that Edgar Alan Poe ever wrote for stark horror. He was Dr. George Sawicki, who is a member of the War Crimes Commission, Attorney-General of Poland, and was chief prosecutor in the Majdanek trials. Dr. Sawicki was in Majdanek with his wife and parents. His wife escaped with him, but when fighting with the Polish underground movement she was killed in a battle with S.S. men. They were six months in Majdanek, where, he said, the length of life given to a person imprisoned was not more than 20 days. It was the first camp to build gas chambers, and he saw them experiment with many kinds of gas, each intended for a different country. “There were separate gas chambers for children,” said Dr. Sawicki, “and in them 500,000 died – Poles, Russians, Jews and Czechs.” The Germans built a separate sort of grandstand which they ironically called “The garden of roses,” and from this martyrs were enforced to look upon crowds of children entering the gas chambers. “They lured the children into the gas chambers by giving them sugar and chocolate.” The S.S. men even staged horror exhibitions. On a Sunday crowds of German women would be brought into the camp to look upon the atrocities. “We have as mass of photographs of German women laughing at Poles and Jews being put to death.” Dr. Sawicki said that when they were searching for collaborationists they found a high-ranking German officer living as a civilian in a small Polish town. He pretended that he was not a German soldier, and said he was a British subject. He stated that he was a former correspondent of an English newspaper. The man’s name must be kept secret, as the whole matter was being investigated by the British Embassy. He had not yet been charged with any war crime, but was held as a German officer who had escaped from the camp.’ (2)

Now the first bit of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ claimed in this article – which I have dealt with in a recent article - is the claim that the Germans built and operated ‘a separate gas chamber for children’ which finds no echo in modern pro-Holocaust discussions and further the claim that that children were convinced to go into the children’s ‘gas chamber’ – or just ‘gas chambers’ in general – at Majdanek by being fed sugar and chocolate in order to ‘lure them’ into such buildings.

The second bit of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ claimed in this article was the ludicrous claim that the Germans were using different ‘experimental’ gasses for different nationalities, which I have also addressed in a separate article. (4)

Our third – and last – bit of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ claimed in this article is the claim that:

‘The S.S. men even staged horror exhibitions. On a Sunday crowds of German women would be brought into the camp to look upon the atrocities. “We have as mass of photographs of German women laughing at Poles and Jews being put to death.”’

What Sawicki is claiming here is that he has photographs – which incidentally isn’t provided nor has it to my knowledge ever been provided – of ‘German women laughing at Poles and jews being put to death’, which clearly is nonsense precisely because none of the concentration or alleged death camps – with the only slight exception of the Theresienstadt Ghetto which was a model camp – allowed outside visitors – who weren’t contractors - into the camps generally speaking.

Thus the alleged ‘photographs of German woman laughing as Poles and jews are being to death’ either don’t exist or they are almost certainly fake.

Thus, this claim is yet another piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’!

