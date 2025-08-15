Our next piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ concerns Treblinka and is provided by Jean-Francois Steiner – real name Jean-Francois Cohen – (1) in his extremely famous French language book ‘Treblinka’ which originally claimed to be a novelization of a non-fiction account of the real first-hand experiences of the Treblinka extermination camp. (2)

However, we should note that while this is now classed as fiction it wasn’t until well into the 1970-1980s with Steiner obdurately refusing to describe it as fiction despite it being so and it is still cited as non-fiction even by academics who should know better! (3)

This is the claim that Steiner makes in regard to jewish inmates of Treblinka being forced by the guards to have sex with disembowelled gassed jewesses:

‘Adolf was obliged to knock down a man who tried to attack Ivan. The latter, after collecting the disembowelled women at the exits of the gas chambers, forced prisoners to mount them and simulate the act of love.’ (4)

I won’t bother to debunk this since it is now acknowledged to be fiction by its author, but – as we have seen – it is still being cited as fact by academics in papers!

