Following on from my article debunking the claims made by jews and former members of the so-called ‘French Resistance’ in Lyon that the SS commander of the Gestapo Klaus Barbie had a dog that he had trained – as well as used – to rape female prisoners as part of his interrogation of them between 1942 and 1944. (1)

We have a similar dog-related claim made concerning Treblinka by Jean-Francois Steiner – real name Jean-Francois Cohen – (2) in his extremely famous French language book ‘Treblinka’ which originally claimed to be a novelization of a non-fiction account of the real first-hand experiences of the Treblinka extermination camp. (3)

However, we should note that while this work is now classed as fiction it wasn’t until well into the 1970-1980s - rather like Elie Wiesel’s insistence that his famous ‘memoir’ ‘Night’ was non-fiction well into the 1980s - with Steiner obdurately refusing to describe it as fiction despite it being so and it is still cited as non-fiction even by academics who should know better! (4)

This is the claim that Steiner makes in regard to the ‘trained dogs’ of Treblinka:

‘Later Lalka had a dog, Barry, whom he used in the same spirit. When he was not perched on a pile of clothing, he would walk silently among the workers. As soon as he saw one who seemed to lack ardor, he would set Barry on him with the command, “Look, man, that dog isn’t working!” (Sich mal, Mensch, dieser Hund arbeitet nicht!) and the dog, which was trained to attack a man’s private parts, would rush at the Jew, whom Lalka, was usually humane enough to put out of his misery.’ (5)

I won’t bother to debunk this since it is now acknowledged to be fiction by its author, but – as we have seen – it is still being cited as fact by academics in papers!

References

(1) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/remarkable-holocaust-nonsense-47

(2) Samuel Moyn, 2005, ‘A Holocaust Controversy: The Treblinka Affair in Postwar France’, 1st Edition, Brandeis University Press: Waltham, p. 20

(3) Ibid., p. 7

(4) For example: Beverley Chalmers, 2016, ‘Jewish women's sexual behaviour and sexualized abuse during the Nazi era’, The Canadian Journal of Human Sexuality, Vol. 24, No. 2 (https://utppublishing.com/doi/full/10.3138/cjhs.242-A10)

(5) Jean-Francois Steiner, 1994, [1967], ‘Treblinka’, 1st Edition, Meridan: New York, p. 166