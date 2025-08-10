Sometimes I guffaw loudly when reading the accounts of so-called ‘Holocaust Survivors’ as well as the usually less ridiculous but occasionally outright ludicrous ‘resistance fighter survivors’ and one such occurred quite accidently, while I was researching the ‘Holocaust’ in the city of Lyon in France.

Judith Miller writing in 1990 quotes Erna Paris’ 1985 book ‘Unhealed Wounds: France and the Klaus Barbie Affair’ uncritically as regard SS Gestapo Chief of Lyon Klaus Barbie follows:

‘Women were always tortured naked, to the deep enjoyment of the torturers. Barbie kept two German shepherd dogs. One was trained to lunge and bite. The other was trained to mount naked women who had first been ordered on their hands and knees. A humiliation that cut deeper than the whip, than having one's fingernails pulled out, or one's nipples burned with cigarettes.’ (1)

This is then uncritically repeated by Beverley Chalmers in her 2016 article ‘Jewish women's sexual behaviour and sexualized abuse during the Nazi era’ without even the slightest attempt to check the validity of what Erna Paris is actually citing; (2) it actually seems from her wording that Chalmers thought Paris was actually a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ when Paris was actually born into a jewish family in Toronto in 1938 and wasn’t in Europe during the time of the Third Reich existence nor during the Second World War. (3)

Paris is actually quoting unnamed ‘Holocaust Survivor’ and ‘resistance fighter survivor’ testimonies, which – as far as I can ascertain – were never validated by Paris or anyone else some forty years after the events described had allegedly taken place and simply taken at face value, which is why we get such a ridiculous claim - which should have triggered some kind of sceptical review or attempt at validation being undertaken due to sheer implausibility/likely propagandistic intent – being taken as read and simply presented as ‘ascertained fact’ by Paris; who remember was not a historian but rather a journalist who write ‘pop history’ books as a side gig for money.

Thus if we understand the sheer implausibility that if Barbie had ‘trained German shepherd dogs to rape women’ precisely because were this true then Barbie would firstly have left some record of such in the Gestapo’s own records – they were pretty meticulous about such things including food requisitions so the dogs should show up in Barbie’s and the Gestapo’s records – and secondly we would know of it from other independent sources because you can’t just teach a dog to rape women under interrogation, but rather that dog would start trying to hump at least some women who it was around – and remember a lot of Gestapo and SS administrative personnel were actually women – because that is essentially what it had allegedly been taught to do.

Therefore, because these claims are purely after-the-fact witnesses testimonies – the most unreliable form of evidence mind you – that are broadly ridiculous and not validated by independent evidence; we have to conclude this is just another piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ that Klaus Barbie was libelled with by the jews as well as the French government.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) Judith Miller, 1990, ‘One By One By One: Facing the Holocaust’, 1st Edition, Simon & Schuster: New York, p. 123

(2) Beverley Chalmers, 2016, ‘Jewish women's sexual behaviour and sexualized abuse during the Nazi era’, The Canadian Journal of Human Sexuality, Vol. 24, No. 2 (https://utppublishing.com/doi/full/10.3138/cjhs.242-A10)

(3) https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-acclaimed-author-erna-paris-explored-discrimination-and-human-rights/

(4) Cf. Erna Paris, 1985, ‘Unhealed Wounds: France and the Klaus Barbie Affair’, 1st Edition, Methuen: Toronto passim.