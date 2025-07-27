The ‘Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany’ – which is the principle jewish entity negotiating reparations for the ‘Holocaust’ - has an unusual little page which documents ‘Holocaust Survivor’ testimony that I think the world would profit from memorializing for the ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ that it truly is.

Our next entry in their list is the claim that the Third Reich – specifically the SS and German pharmaceutical companies – conducted what amounted to drug trials on a jewish ‘Holocaust Survivor’ called ‘Mr. B’s’ hand between September 1944 and January 1945 at the Melk concentration camp – a sub-camp of Mauthausen creating an underground factory in the tunnels at Roggendorf – in Austria.

We read how:

‘In Revier Melk, the concentration and labor camp, there was a doctor and nurses in SS uniform (compare with other camp keepers that were not SS). And from time-to-time civilians came to visit (maybe the drug manufacturers). Without any reason they made a cut, about 10 centimeters long and 2 centimeters wide, in my arm above the palm of my hand. Today I understand that the surgery that was done on me without anesthesia was done purposely with tools that weren’t sterilized to cause infection. At the time they kept exchanging the bandages with different medicated creams and liquids. The bandage was not wrapped around the arm but only covered the wound. Every day they examined the cut and each time the cut was about to heal, they reopened it and started the whole thing from the beginning. Once in a while civilians would come to check us and the charts; they made some remarks and gave orders. A part of the experiment was also observation and they also checked our ability to work with the wound. After we transferred to Ebensee I got lucky and a paramedic [who] worked in the clinic took care of me and treated my wound. The final treatment was done in an American military hospital in Linz in Austria. After the release the doctors said that I was very lucky. There are scars until today and pain and limitations.’ (1)

The interesting thing about this is that the only camp doctor at Melk that I can find was Dr. Josef Sora who was a Luftwaffe doctor not an SS doctor, (2) which directly contradicts ‘Mr. B’s’ testimony that he was under the care of an SS doctor at Melk.

The ‘Melk Historical Centre’ explains this as follows:

‘The Melk Outpost was under the direction of a doctor, a First Lieutenant in the Luftwaffe, in all matters concerning medical matters. This doctor, who came from Vienna, was neither an SS member, nor a Nazi, nor a German, and did roughly what he could for the sick prisoners. He couldn't do much, since the SS organization retained absolute control over discipline and work. [...] He spoke very good French and was obviously friendly to the French, which was a very rare trait, both among prisoners of various European nations and among our SS men. Every morning, he relayed the news from the English radio to me and told me the latest Viennese story about Hitler, stories similar to those circulating in occupied France. These stories and news were often the best tonics I could give my patients.’ (2)

This account of Sora’s activities sounds completely at odds with ‘Mr. B’s’ doesn’t it?

Well, there was an alleged ‘medical murderer’ at Melk which was SS medical orderly Gottlieb Muzikant, but all he was accused of was ‘killing seriously ill patients with injections to the heart’ not medical experiments. (3) There were alleged ‘medical experiments’ within the Mauthausen system of satellite camps but they occurred at the Gusen concentration camp not Melk. (4)

Now clearly then a lot is wrong with ‘Mr. B’s’ account not least the idea that the SS and German pharmaceutical companies were opening and re-opening the same deliberately inflicted wound to ‘test treatments’ given that the logical way to do this is not to use one prisoner and repeatedly use different treatments on the same wound which you just keep re-opening ‘without anaesthetic’, but rather by using multiple prisoners – of which there were thousands at Melk – cutting their hands and then using one treatment on each to see what would happen per normal scientific practice then as now.

How can we resolve ‘Mr. B’s’ account without simply calling him a liar?

Well aside from the fact that he doesn’t seem to have been aware the camp doctor at Melk was Luftwaffe not SS – although Sora and the 400 or so Luftwaffe personnel at Melk did live in the same barracks as the SS – ‘Mr. B’s’ story can be resolved if we remember that he was engaged – with the other prisoners – in construction and tunnelling work so injuries to your hands would not be uncommon.

The more plausible (and prosaic) scenario involves ‘Mr. B’ working – and because of the nature of the work and the increasingly desperate position the Third Reich found itself in – in the tunnels at Roggendorf and as result of the unremitting hard work with less and less materials to conduct that work safely: there was an increase in accidents and injuries resulting in the injuries ‘Mr. B’ suffered to his hand whether repeated or just once (and the ‘repeated’ is just a post-war invention in the context of the ‘medical experiments’ story).

Thus, we can see that this is yet another bit of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’!

