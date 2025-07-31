I was in two minds as to what to refer to Gerda Weissmann Klein’s ‘Holocaust Survivor’ story as – a ‘Fake Holocaust Survivor’ or ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ – as she fits both categories so I decided to do both on her; this short piece will be focused on a particular claim she made in 2005 while the long deconstruction of her story will focus on her story more generally.

Now to begin back in late 2005 Klein was addressing students at Northern Kentucky University about her experiences and that university’s student newspaper ‘The Northerner’ decided to run a piece by Audrey Kunkel – who may well have jewish herself – which reported what was said at the event.

In that article we find a rather startling claim, which is:

‘“That day, a wave of hate swept over us – my parents, only brother, home and childhood were forever taken away in that moment,” Klein said. “The world came forward after the tsunami. In our case, there was nobody.” She was put in a concentration camp for three years. She was sold on the slave market for the equivalent of $3.50 and worked in a German factory. Klein said although the atrocities connected with the Holocaust are all true, those experiences were not what she wanted to talk about with the audience.’ (1)

So, what Klein is explicitly claiming is that she was ‘sold as a slave’ for ‘$3.50’ by the Third Reich which is pretty ridiculous by any intellectual standard, but is probably a reference to the amount of money Klein has read – rather than independently know from her experience - that the SS were paid for her work on a daily basis by the companies that the jews were working for.

So put another way: Klein is being ridiculous here in claiming she was ‘sold as a slave’ for ‘$3.50’ but as we can easily see; she is referencing the post-war ‘Holocaust’ literature here not her own ‘experience’ and as such we can see how the ‘Holocaust’ literature and the ‘Holocaust Survivors’ read and inform each other rather than being a ‘pure untainted sources/research’ as the orthodox ‘Holocaust’ narrative would have it.

