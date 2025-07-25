The ‘Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany’ – which is the principle jewish entity negotiating reparations for the ‘Holocaust’ such as the so-called ‘Holocaust Survivors of the Siege of Leningrad’ that I talked about in a previous article – (1) has an unusual little page which documents ‘Holocaust Survivor’ testimony that I think the world would profit from memorializing for the ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ that it truly is.

For example, they quote a jewess called ‘Ms. A’ who allegedly had the following occur to her at Auschwitz between April 1943 and May 1945 (although Auschwitz was completely shut by January 1945):

‘The experiment was done to me in Auschwitz, Block 10. The experiment was done on my uterus. I was given shots in my uterus and as a result of that I was fainting from severe pain for a year and a half. [Years later,] Professor Hirsh from the hospital in Tzrifin examined me and said that my uterus became as a uterus of a 4-year-old child and that my ovaries shrank.’ (2)

Now aside from this being a rather odd report unsupported by the medical records of Auschwitz – which we largely have incidentally – I thought I’d point out it is rather obviously a case of a jewess retroactively making a ‘medical experiment’ out of an innovative (and benign) medical procedure of treating painful uterine fibroids with injections of chemicals designed to shrink them before they can be removed, which is still a normal method of treatment even today! (3)

So, no ‘Miss A.’ didn’t have her ‘uterus shrank’ by the Nazis as she likely had either uterine fibroids which the German doctors at Auschwitz successfully treated by the method she stated was an ‘experiment’ and/or she had something like Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuester-Hauser Syndrome which would explain ‘Professor Hirsch’s’ subsequent findings.

Just another case of the jews blaming the Third Reich for actually providing good quality medical treatment! (4)

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-siege-of-leningrads-holocaust

(2) https://www.claimscon.org/about/history/closed-programs/medical-experiments/personal-statements-from-victims/

(3) See for example: https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/9130-uterine-fibroids; https://www.buckshealthcare.nhs.uk/pifs/treatment-of-uterine-fibroids/; https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6350833/

(4) For another example, see: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/myth-and-reality-concerning-the-death