In another titbit of hilarious ‘Holocaust’ nonsense courtesy of my friend ‘The Black Rabbit of Inle’ we have the claim that there was a ‘giant electric chair’ at Treblinka.

This bit of nonsense comes from jewish historian Samuel Kassow’s academic book on the Warsaw Ghetto archive and refers specifically to information catalogued by the jew Perec Opoczynski who was one of the archivists of the Warsaw Ghetto archive.

We read that:

‘On October 9 Opoczynski reported rumours of a “giant electric chair” in Treblinka, designed to kill ten thousand Jews and Poles a day. “The Germans like to brag about their industrial prowess, and so they also want to run their killing industry with American efficiency.”’ (1)

Now clearly this is complete and utter nonsense since; how would this device work – is it one big chair you crowd jews and Poles on or is it just a very quick and super-efficient one at a time electric chair that can killed someone every 8.6 seconds!

Although it should be noted that Treblinka also allegedly had steam chambers which steamed jews to death, (2) a ‘chamber of moving knives’ (3) and ‘frying chambers’ where jews were ‘cooked to death’. (4) Presumably these rather innovation and broadly physically impossible ‘methods of mass extermination’ were created by the annoyed Germans because the ‘gas chambers’ of Treblinka were ‘eternally broken’. (5)

I’ll stop the sarcasm, but you get my point!

References

(1) Samuel Kassow, 2007, ‘Who Will Write Our History?: Emanuel Ringelblum, the Warsaw Ghetto, and the Oyneg Shabes Archive’, 1st Edition, Indiana University Press: Bloomington, p. 192

(2) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/remarkable-holocaust-nonsense-23

(3) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/remarkable-holocaust-nonsense-39

(4) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/sholem-aschs-frying-chambers-of-belzec

(5) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/remarkable-holocaust-nonsense-15