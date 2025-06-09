Our next piece of ‘Holocaust’ nonsense comes from the pen of the best-selling jewish writer Max Isaac Dimont – most famous for his best-selling 1962 book ‘Jews, God and History’ – who claimed in 1984 that:

‘From that day until April 1945, when Germany surrendered in World War II, the Nazis murdered in cold blood thirteen million civilians – men, women, and children – by firing squads, starvations, and poison gas. Six million were Jews, seven million Christians. Too late the world realized that at peril were not only the Jews but humanity itself.’ (1)

So here we find a variant of Simon Wiesenthal famous ‘11 million victims’ of the ‘Holocaust’ whereby 6 million are jews and 5 million non-jews, (2) but in Dimont’s version there are 6 million jews and 7 million non-jews.

As the ‘Houston Holocaust Museum’ explains:

‘A common statistic claims 11 million people were murdered by the Nazis (6 million Jews and 5 million others). While the number of 6 million Jews is supported by evidence, the 5 million others is not. It was invented by the Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal.’ (3)

Now even the ‘Holocaust’ industry – of which the ‘Houston Holocaust Museum’ is part – doesn’t claim there was 11 million let alone 13 million ‘Holocaust’ victims as 6 million deaths is notoriously difficult to evidence even for most ‘Holocaust’ historians.

The point being that the Germans barely had the capacity or the time to kill 6 million jews even in the orthodox ‘Holocaust’ narrative so how on earth did they kill another 7 million jews?

Dimont doesn’t provide a source for his claim so it appears that he invented it out of thin air!

References

(1) Max Isaac Dimont, 1984, ‘The Amazing Adventures of the Jewish People’, 1st Edition, Behrman House: New York, p. 152

(2) https://hmh.org/about/25-facts-about-holocaust/

(3) Ibid.