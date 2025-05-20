Continuing on with another piece of ‘Holocaust Nonsense’ from the notebooks of prominent jewish Soviet propagandist and apologist for Stalin Vasily Grossman we have the claim that the Germans ‘chased jews into a pond full of acid’.

To wit:

‘In one place Jews had been chased into a pond full of acid. Their screams were so terrible that local peasants abandoned their homes.’ (1)

Now Grossman doesn’t specify where this alleged massacre of jews occurred – he is possibly referring it having happened Treblinka but the ‘in one place’ suggests it didn’t but rather is alleged to have occurred at some unnamed place at an unnamed time – but the idea that there was just a ‘pond full of acid’ somewhere on the Eastern Front/in Poland and that the Germans would have – for no particular reason at all – decided to simply ‘chase’ jews into it is rather ludicrous.

It is also clearly the product of a furtive imagination and not reality since ‘pools of acid’ strong enough to melt jews alive – presumably relatively quickly to ensure the other jews didn’t get out and risk bullets to a horrible end dissolving alive in a ‘pond full of acid’ – don’t really exist outside of crime and horror stories and where you do keep large amounts of acid; they are often valuable as industrial resources to recycle that you wouldn’t necessarily be herding random jews into to contaminate the resource’s value to the war effort!

Grossman’s story about a ‘pond full of acid’ makes great atrocity propaganda but is just that: pure fiction.

References

(1) Vasily Grossman, 2007, ‘A Writer at War: A Soviet journalist with the Red Army, 1941-1945’, 1st Edition, Vintage: New York, p. 267