Swinging around to our next bit of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ we have a story courtesy of @rabbit_noticed on X who sent me the following story from 9th June 1961 edition of ‘The Spokesman-Review’ which documents the story of Eichmann Trial witness – and thus one of the secondary major ‘Holocaust’ jewish witnesses we have – Nahum Hoch that would make hilarious reading if his claims didn’t have such serious consequences and helped get several people – notably Adolf Eichmann – executed.

We read in ‘The Spokesman-Review’ that:

‘A man who walked into an Auschwitz gas chamber and walked out again confronted Adolf Eichmann Thursday and told in chilling detail how he cheated the murder machine. Nahum Hoch sent a ripple of amazement through the court as he described his own venture into the gas chamber. Eichmann, sitting in his bullet-proof glass cage opposite the witness stand, stared hard at Hoch during his testimony. Born in Romania and now living in Israel, Hoch went to Auschwitz as a teenager and soon was a member of defiant youths who resisted the Nazis at every turn. The gas chamber was inevitable – but even there, defiance continued. Taken to Chamber “We - a thousand youths – were taken to the gas chamber at noon.” Hoch testified. “We were ordered to take off our clothes and hang them on numbered hooks. We were told to remember the numbers. But we threw our clothes in the middle of the floor.” “We knew it was a deception when they told us to remember the numbers. We knew what was waiting. Some of us made a confessional prayer. Others sang as we marched into the chamber. They shut the door behind us. Then I heard the weeping for the first time.” But the door was reopened, Hoch said, and “We were told to come out into the same anteroom where we were before. Then an SS officer – I think maybe it was (Rudolf) Hoess (Auschwitz commandant) – passed down a line of boys and began to test their muscles for signs of general health. “He selected 50 boys. I was one of them. Then he ordered us to turn our backs on the gas chamber. The other 950 boys went back in. We were told to dress. We began to look for our clothing, but we took whatever there was. It wasn’t important any more.” Hoch said the 50 boys were saved to unload potatoes from a freight train.’ (1)

Now there are three obvious problems with this story:

A) The sheer farcical nature of it in that it reads like it was written for a ‘Boy’s Own’ magazine whereby the teenage boys always get one up on the nasty bad guys by being absurdly disrespectful – especially to men who were armed and quite prepared to shoot at even the tiniest provocation according to the orthodox ‘Holocaust’ narrative – and also acting at complete variance with the actual situation, which suggests that Hoch’s narrative here is fantasy not reality. Since all it does is make him look like a rather pointless teenage James Bond and the Germans like bumbling idiots who were far too nice for no apparent reason whatsoever.

B) The alleged capacity of Hoch’s gas chamber (1,000 people) is ludicrously high and in truth we know that this claim doesn’t come from Hoch at all – it is far too precise and why would a random inmate know this information? – but rather it comes from the ‘confession’ of Auschwitz Commandant Rudolf Hoess – which remember was famously extracted under torture largely by jews working for the British intelligence - (2) which Hoch later indirectly references.

Now in all seriousness the actual capacity of the structures claimed by Hoss to have been ‘gas chambers’ was in the hundreds at most, but typically of ‘2,000 at a time’ in some of them but in the earlier ‘provisional gas chambers’ we get 800 to 1,200 at a time being quoted. (3)

This is in turn where Hoch gets his 1,000 figure since presumably he didn’t quite remember how many jews Hoess said he could gas at a time so he plumps for a thousand as the number to be ‘gassed’ in his story only to get it wrong, because it means that he was to be ‘gassed’ in one of the two ‘farmhouses converted into provisional gas chambers’ of Auschwitz, but the capacity is wrong for one (800) and under capacity for the other (1,200).

So put another way Hoch is hedging his bets as to the number of ‘jewish boys’ to be gassed with him – and remember he is awfully specific that it was a 1,000 especially since he later states 950 were gassed after the 50 (including him) were removed to ‘go and unload potatoes’ by Rudolf Hoess – and ended up exposing that he’d more or less made the whole story up in so doing.

C) Why on earth would Rudolf Hoess attend Hoch’s gassing personally to stop it and select ’50 muscular jewish boys’ – note the homoerotic overtones in Hoch’s tale reminiscent of homosexual Stalag pornography in Israel of the era – to ‘unload potatoes from a freight train’?

It simply makes little sense as Hoess was an administrator not a medical doctor - of which Auschwitz had several - so would have relatively little idea how to accurately gauge how truly strong or fit ’50 muscular jewish boys’ were and not miss say signs of disease or mistake leanness for strength for example.

One also wonders why on earth Hoess would have needed these specific jews to ‘unload potatoes from a freight train’ given he had access to tens of thousands of labourers and could simply have thrown numbers at the problem rather than select ’50 muscular jewish boys’ - who remember were inverterate troublemakers according to Hoch - from his own gas chamber!

Such a story only makes sense if it is… well… fictional and designed to push a particular narrative – in this case both the ‘Holocaust’ and flatter Hoch’s ego as a ‘muscular jewish boy resisting the Nazis who even the gas chambers of Auschwitz couldn’t kill’.

Thus we can see that Nahum Hoch’s story of ‘surviving the gas chambers of Auschwitz’ so that he could ‘unload potatoes from a freight train’ is almost certainly complete and utter made up nonsense!

References

(1) ‘Teen-ager Beats Nazi Gas Chamber’, The Spokesman-Review, 9th June 1961, p. 2

(2) https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/magazine/hiding-in-n-virginia-a-daughter-of-auschwitz/2013/09/06/1314d648-04fd-11e3-a07f-49ddc7417125_story.html

(3) For a summary see: https://www.auschwitz.org/en/history/auschwitz-and-shoah/gas-chambers/