A piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ that I was made aware of recently by a follower on X called @DEI4WhiteGuys and subsequently validated is the claim by Robert Jackson - U.S. Chief of Counsel at the Nuremberg Trials – that the Third Reich murdered 20,0000 jews in fake village near Auschwitz using a nuclear bomb.

It sounds fake and ridiculous: doesn’t it?

But yet it is all too real, and I quote from the Nuremberg Trial transcript:

‘MR. JUSTICE JACKSON: And certain experiments were also conducted and certain researches conducted in atomic energy, were they not? SPEER: We had not got as far as that, unfortunately, because the finest experts we had in atomic research had emigrated to America, and this had thrown us back a great deal in our research, so that we still needed another year or two in order to achieve any results in the splitting of the atom. MR. JUSTICE JACKSON: The policy of driving people out who didn't agree with Germany hadn't produced very good dividends, had it? SPEER: Especially in this sphere it was a great disadvantage to us. MR. JUSTICE JACKSON: Now, I have certain information, which was placed in my hands, of an experiment which was carried out near Auschwitz and I would like to ask you if you heard about it or knew about it. The purpose of the experiment was to find a quick and complete way of destroying people without the delay and trouble of shooting and gassing and burning, as it had been carried out, and this is the experiment, as I am advised. A village, a small village was provisionally erected, with temporary structures, and in it approximately 20000 Jews were put. By means of this newly invented weapon of destruction, these 20000 people were eradicated almost instantaneously, and in such a way that there was no trace left of them; that it developed, the explosive developed, temperatures of from 400 to 500 centigrade and destroyed them without leaving any trace at all. Do you know about that experiment? SPEER: No, and I consider it utterly improbable. If we had had such a weapon under preparation, I should have known about it.’ (1)

So, in this exchange between Jackson and former German Minister of Armaments Albert Speer we see that Jackson interrogates Speer and claims that – because Speer had an oversight capacity of the German atomic programme – he must have heard about ‘information which was placed in his hands’ about an atomic ‘experiment’ where a ‘small temporary village’ was constructed near Auschwitz and 20,000 jews were put there and then ’20,000 people were eradicated almost instantaneously’.

Now clearly Jackson believed that this actually happened based on ‘information which was placed in his hands’ and was seriously interrogating Speer in the belief that the Third Reich did indeed ‘eradicate 20,000 jews’ near Auschwitz using an ‘atomic bomb’ as part of Germany’s atomic weapons programme.

The fact that we know this certainly did not happen because the Third Reich did not successfully develop nuclear weapons – although it was far closer than conventionally believed – and most certainly did not ‘eradicate 20,000 jews’ near Auschwitz using such a device informs us of how broadly weak as well as simply crazy the evidence adduced for ‘Holocaust’ at the Nuremberg Trials actually was.

I mean which ‘Holocaust scholar’ seriously believes that happened?

And yet they want us to take the Nuremberg Trials as ‘definitive’.

I think not!

References

(1) https://www.famous-trials.com/nuremberg/1935-speercross