Sometimes the accounts of ‘Holocaust Survivors’ are so ludicrous that it beggars’ belief how one could seriously believe them – such as the claims of ‘Holocaust Survivor’ and Eichmann Trial witness Yehiel De-Nur who claims he saw a jew get cannibalised by others jews at Auschwitz because the Germans tipped marmalade on him – (1) and one such was recently shown to me by @TradeVonAnon on X.

Naturally I don’t just take infographics at their words, so I checked and he was quite right: it was all to real and comes from prominent Czech Freudian Psychoanalyst and promoter of LSD Stanislav Grof’s academically-published book ‘Beyond the Brain’.

To wit:

‘Violence and sadism, so typical for perinatal experiences, was manifested here on a scale that is hard to imagine. The unbridled fury and pathological rage of SS officers, their capricious cruelty and boundless desire to ridicule, humiliate, and torture, went far beyond what was necessary for the alleged goal of the camp system, which was to deter the enemies of the Third Reich, to provide slaves, and to liquidate individual adversaries of the Nazi regime and “racially inferior groups.” This is particularly clear in regard to the scatological dimension, which presented a striking aspect of life in Nazi concentration camps. In many instances, prisoners were forced to urinate in each other’s face or into each other’s mouths. They were allowed to go to the latrines only twice a day and those who tried to get to them at night risked being shot by the guards; this forced some prisoners to use their eating bowls as chamber pots. In Birkenau, soup bowls were periodically taken from the prisoners and thrown into the latrines, from which the prisoners had to retrieve them. The inmates in the Nazi camps were literally drowning in their own waste, and death in and by excrement was quite common. One of the favourite games of the SS was to catch men during the act of relieving themselves and throw them into the pit; in Buchenwald, ten prisoners suffocated in feces in a single month as a result of this perverted entertainment. These practices obviously represented a severe hygiene risk and health hazard and were thus directly contrary to the usual meticulous concerns about epidemic control in prisons, armies, or any situation of communal living.’ (2)

Clearly this is complete and utter nonsense that is hard to credit given that we actually have the healthcare guidelines of the camp systems, and this runs directly contrary to them as well as punishment guidelines which – contrary to common perception – were extremely strict. (3)

There is no evidence that the Germans forced jews to ‘urinate in each other’s faces’ and ‘into each other mouths’ nor that jews were ‘shot by the guards’ if they used the latrines more than twice in a given day nor that the Germans threw prisoners into the latrines regularly at Buchenwald let alone that ten prisoners a month drowned in the faeces in the latrines when pushed in!

This is typical ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ but what makes it even more ludicrous is the fact that people apparently readily believe such nonsense!

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/remarkable-holocaust-nonsense-27

(2) Stanislav Grof, 1985, ‘Beyond the Brain: Birth, Death, and Transcendence in Psychotherapy’, 1st Edition, State University of New York Press: Albany, pp. 418-419

(3) Carlo Mattogno, 2016, ‘Healthcare in Auschwitz: Medical Care and Special Treatment of Registered Inmates’, 1st Edition, Castle Hill: Uckfield, pp. 22-28