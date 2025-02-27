Continuing on with documenting on with documenting the assorted ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ that is taken perfectly seriously by proponents of ‘Holocaust’ orthodoxy we have a ‘Holocaust’ testimony trumpeted by ‘The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany’ as completely true on their website and as part of their case for ‘Holocaust reparations’.

They list the ‘Holocaust Survivor’ concerned as a ‘Mr. G’ and the location where this occurred as ‘Rabka bei Zakopane’ which I presume is near – or is another way of referring to – the town of Zakopane, south of Krakow in Poland and the year it allegedly occurred as 1942.

To wit:

‘What I am about to write you have not heard or read before, as follows: Me and a Jewish American (a watchmaker, passport from the USA) were subjected to medical experiments. SS German Shepherd dogs, belonging to the commander of the SS Obersturmfuehrer Rosenbaum, with a special poison on their teeth … we had to run [and] the dogs had to chase us. Afterwards they examined our wounds, the blood. A doctor … ripped the flesh of my legs and examined it.’ (1)

Now obviously this is ludicrous since ‘Mr. G’ is claiming that an SS Obersturmfuhrer (roughly corresponding to a First Lieutenant) Rosenbaum had German shepherd dogs with ‘special poison on their teeth’ and ‘Mr. G’ and a ‘Jewish American watchmaker’ had to run, and the dogs would chase after them presumably biting them. Then ‘a [SS?] doctor’ ‘ripped the flesh’ and ‘examined it’.

Now what purpose this served is completely unstated since getting the jews to run and the dogs to bite them with their ‘poisoned teeth’ is a bit silly if you want to test the poison even if in the context of a dog bite. Since you could have the German shepherds bite the jews without them running around and taking longer to run the experiment than necessary.

I can’t think of any particular reason such an experiment would have needed to have been run, nor do I know of any documentation of said experiment other than… well… ‘Mr. G’s’ post-war claims.

Further one wonders what sort of poison it was that wouldn’t have impacted the Germans shepherds themselves.

Maybe it was some secret magical ‘Nazi poison’ that the world has forgotten?

Who knows, but what is pretty clear is that ‘Mr. G’s’ claims that the SS were setting German shepherds ‘with poisoned teeth’ on him on a regular basis as some kind of weird medical experiment is just utterly nonsensical.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.claimscon.org/about/history/closed-programs/medical-experiments/personal-statements-from-victims/