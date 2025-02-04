Concerning from a jew from Lodz named Abraham Cykiert we read in a special report by ‘The Manchester Guardian’ – which is just ‘The Guardian’ today - of 14th May 1945:

‘A “selection” took place. We were all ordered to “parade,” and Dr. Mengeles, an S.S. doctor, picked out all those who looked lean and exhausted for gassing. About eighteen hundred souls were selected for this purpose, most of them youngsters between fourteen and nineteen. I was fortunate — I was “rejected,” probably because I was not yet ripe for the gas chamber.’ (1)

This is a rather odd choice of words from Cykiert in that he states that certain jews who ‘looked too tired’ and ‘looked too lean’ were ‘ripe’ for gassing by Josef Mengele, but then states that most of them were between fourteen and nineteen which directly contradicts modern ‘Holocaust’ orthodoxy in that it was claimed that the old, the very young and the infirm were ‘gassed’ as a priority not ‘workers who were too lean’ but yet were young and presumably still capable of physical work.

Indeed, Cykiert earlier states in the same testimony that his parents were gassed in Auschwitz (2) which is in line with the modern ‘Holocaust’ narrative, but yet then in the next paragraph – the one I have quoted above – he states the opposite and has the priority for gassing switch to teenagers who look a bit too thin and/or a bit too tired rather than the elderly, young children and the infirm then switch back again!

Not only that but he has a whopping 1,800 of these ‘ripe’ teenagers led away at once on the orders of Dr. Mengele for priority ‘gassing’, but yet somehow is spared himself and on which subjects he merely claims he wasn’t ‘ripe’ in that he was either a bit chubby and/or didn’t look tired at the time.

Clearly Cykiert’s claims are ludicrous and contradictory but that is the essence of the ‘Holocaust’: it is ludicrous and contradictory!

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) ‘From the Ghetto to Auschwitz’, The Manchester Guardian, 14th May 1945 (https://www.theguardian.com/world/1945/may/14/secondworldwar.fromthearchive)

(2) Ibid.