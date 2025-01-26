One of the most common rhetorical arguments used by pro-Holocaust debaters is some version of the refrain of ‘where did all the jews go then?’ and in truth this is non-point because the orthodox ‘Holocaust’ position essentially assumes that all the ‘missing jews’ ‘went up in smoke’ and/or were ‘buried in mass graves’. However, we are yet to find – let alone look for – substantive evidence of either yet they try to force this question back onto ‘Holocaust’ revisionists because it sounds solid until you realise that the ‘Holocaust death figures’ are merely estimates based on the unjustified assumption that any jew who died or seems to have gone missing during the Second World War for whose death/whereabouts we cannot readily account is a ‘Holocaust’ victim.

This ‘methodology’ is obviously beyond stupid given that we if applied the same assumption to say German dead/missing during the Second World War and simply blamed Stalin or the Western Allies for calculated genocide. Then it would be rightly (and loudly) repudiated by the same individuals, but – to be fair – they usually don’t know that they stand upon a piece of evidential quicksand that will swallow them up as soon as a small bit of critical thinking is applied.

Revisionist answers to this rhetorical argument have been relatively few but yet have (typically) been decidedly lethal to the orthodox ‘Holocaust’ narrative with Thomas Kues identifying numerous instances of jews alleged to have been ‘gassed’ at Treblinka turning up later in work camps in Eastern Europe having been transited through Treblinka, which - had Treblinka actually been the ‘pure death camp’ that the orthodox ‘Holocaust’ narrative stridently maintains it was – should be completely and utterly impossible.

Walter Sanning also proposed an early and highly intuitive solution to this problem – little studied by orthodox ‘Holocaust’ history – in his 1983 book ‘The Dissolution of Eastern European Jewry’ when he pointed out that given that so many of the jews of Europe were in the Reich’s Eastern territories in ghettos and work camps that the truth was more probably that they were simply picked up by Soviet Union whose first truly complete census only occurred after the Second World War.

Sanning also suggested – wrongly I think – that many of these jews were then subsequently imprisoned in gulags and/or killed by Stalin during the much talked about but rarely properly understood ‘Rootless Cosmopolitan’ purges of the late 1940s and the ‘Doctor’s Plot’ of the early 1950s.

All that being said, our next piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ is similar to the cases uncovered by Kues in relation to Treblinka but this time refers to its sister ‘pure death camp’ Belzec.

We read in a special report by ‘The Manchester Guardian’ – which is just ‘The Guardian’ today - of 14th May 1945:

‘One of the prisoners found at Buchenwald was a young Jew from Lodz called Abraham Cykiert. He had kept some record of his experiences on scraps of paper, and the following are two extracts from his story. They are translated form the Yiddish. The first describes how they were driven from the ghetto at Rokov and forced to march (or rather to run) to Belszic, in Poland. The second describes how he escaped from the gas chamber in the concentration camp at Auschwitz. At the time Abraham Cykiert was under fourteen years old.’ (1)

So here we have Cykiert claiming that he was from transferred from ‘the ghetto at Rokov’ – which I am unable to locate and may in fact be a reference to Rakov Potok near Zagreb in Croatia or the village of Rokovci south of the Croatian city of Osijek although neither are anywhere near the Polish city of Lodz – to ‘Belszic’ (= Belzec) on foot – which is decidedly odd given that all prisoner transfers to Belzec and Auschwitz I am aware of happened by special train not as part of a so-called ‘death march’ – and then Cykiert is put on a train to Auschwitz at Belzec.

Now given that the train station at Belzec was actually an integral part of the ‘pure death camp’ this is decidedly odd and – as we learn later in the same report – that Cykiert was to be ‘gassed’ at Auschwitz before his ‘miraculous’ escape about which we will talk in another article.

However, Belzec was decommissioned and dismantled in late June 1943 before being turned into a farm that was donated by the SS to a Ukrainian SS member who was permanently settled there with his family – also throwing a wrench into the ‘Nazis wanted to kill all Slavs’ nonsense claim – so Cykiert’s ‘experiences’ had to have occurred between 17th March 1942 – when ‘gassing operations’ allegedly began at Belzec – and the camp being decommissioned a little over a year later in late June 1943.

So, in other words: Cykiert cannot have been put on a train in Belzec only to be ‘gassed’ in Auschwitz – anyway the prisoners to be ‘gassed’ when the camp was being decommissioned were sent to its sister ‘pure death camp’ Sobibor not Auschwitz – if the orthodox ‘Holocaust’ narrative is correct.

Cykiert’s story only works if Belzec is what the ‘Holocaust’ revisionist narrative posits which is that it was a temporary transit camp designed to separate ill jews from healthy jews and then decontaminate the healthy jews from the ghettos – where scarlet fever and typhus were raging – before they continued their journey on to the big work camps in the East such as Auschwitz, Majdanek and Stutthof.

Hence once against if we read early ‘Holocaust Survivor’ accounts with care we can clearly see they are referring not to a genocide of the jews but rather to a well-thought and relatively humane German policy of containing infectious disease brought about through badly-thought German policies of mass ghettoization between 1939 and 1941.

References

(1) ‘From the Ghetto to Auschwitz’, The Manchester Guardian, 14th May 1945 (https://www.theguardian.com/world/1945/may/14/secondworldwar.fromthearchive)