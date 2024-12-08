Continuing on with my exploration of Auschwitz ‘Holocaust Survivor’ Yehiel De-Nur – who classifies as ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ but as yet another ‘Fake Holocaust Survivor’ because he was actually called as a primary witness in the 1961 trial of Adolf Eichmann in Jerusalem – (1) after ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense #27’ quotes De-Nur claiming that he saw a Dutch jew named ‘Baby’ get marmalade dumped on him by the Germans and was then – essentially – eaten by his fellow jewish prisoners at Auschwitz. (2)

We have De-Nur’s account of his first encounter with Dr. Josef Mengele at the railway sorting ramp at Auschwitz:

‘But rather than the shout, “Not yet!” the four Hebrew letters E.D’M.A. came crying inaudibly. That unvoiced combination was again trying to break loose, as it had every time death confronted me at Auschwitz; that mute shout again got no further than my clenched teeth. Indeed, that was the secret of its power: its potency was never dissipated, it was never exposed to the air. It was an undying flame locked within me. Dr. Mengele saw it in my eyes. It stopped him from lifting his index finger to signal his subordinates to slot me with the others. “Crematorium!” He appeared stunned that the bony eye-sockets of a mussulman could burn with a look like that. Naked skeletons by the hundreds were stood in line behind me, and by the time Dr. Mengele regained his composure, I had been shoved aside by his subordinates.’ (3)

What De-Nur is talking about here is the ‘power of names’ in Judaism which is believed to be both substantial and extremely powerful (4) so by mouthing ‘E.D’M.A.’ to himself De-Nur believes that he ‘stunned’ Mengele momentarily and this prevented him being sent to the gas chamber both on this occasion and every other similar occasion thereafter. (5)

In essence De-Nur is claiming that jewish word magic prevented him being gassed in Auschwitz and was thus highly effective in stopping the Germans. Although why jews couldn’t have used that to prevent the so-called ‘Holocaust’ I don’t know, but this is a good example of the story of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ that orthodox ‘Holocaust’ historians try and hide because it is so absolutely ludicrous and there is just so much of it.

