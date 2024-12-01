Sometimes the stories from so-called ‘Holocaust Survivors’ are beyond the point of even the normal level of ludicrousness that dominates the primary evidence – which mainstream ‘Holocaust’ historians don’t want you to read yourself – and one such is that told by a ‘Holocaust survivor’ named Yehiel De-Nur in 1989 in a memoir originally brought out by publishing giant Harper.

He claims that he witnessed the following:

‘And then came the big event, the day of the Auschwitz freak show. The chief, Franzl, showed off Baby, his main attraction, to the block master, who had thought of a plan for a good laugh. The inmates were all ordered to the parade ground and commanded to form a circle around Baby, who stood dead center. In an orderly’s hand was the bowl contained the weekly ration of marmalade – enough for one lob of marmalade to be spread – today’s the day! – on each inmate’s bread ration. The block master helped himself to the jar and then dumped its entire contents over Baby’s scab-covered skull. He and the chief were in stitches. Ach, Gott, what a circus! Then the master asked over one thousand prisoners how they’d like a lick of marmalade. Inmates all over Baby. A voracious multitude, limbs tangling, arms and legs flailing, biting and being bitten in a mass frenzy. The two German spectators were convulsed with laughter. Later, on the deserted parade ground, only a chewed carcass remained, gnawed as if by a horde of famished rats. The orderlies dragged the bleeding blob behind the barracks. And so, atop the pile of corpses, lay Zizi’s dream – Zizi who kept vigil in Rotterdam for her handsome lover.’ (1)

Now before someone claims this is fiction this explicitly claimed to be a historically accurate account of something that actually happened at Auschwitz during 1942 to 1945 so that argument is non-started! (2)

Now clearly De-Nur account cannot be true since such an event would have left a documentary record beyond his own and it would have been commented on repeatedly before he published these claims in 1989 in the US and 1987 in Israel.

It is also extremely difficult to believe a thousand jews would have effectively eaten another jew just because two German camp staff had dumped a container of marmalade on him even if they were starving.

Another problem is that I cannot find a member of staff at Auschwitz called ‘Franzl’ although it sounds suspiciously like a confused version of ‘Franz Stangl’ a famous German commandant of the Sobibor and Treblinka between 1942 and 1943 which again goes to suggests De-Nur’s claim that these events are factually true is not itself true at all.

It all suggests this is yet another piece of ‘Holocaust’ nonsense!

References

(1) Yehiel De-Nur, 1998, [1989], ‘Shivitti: A Vision’, 1st Edition, Gateways: San Francisco, pp. 52-53

(2) Ibid., pp. xvi; 117