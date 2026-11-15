A candidate for one of the most insane ‘Holocaust’ stories is also – predictably enough – one that is very obscure. In this case it from a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ named Emmaly Reed who spoke to children at Wallace County High School in Kansas on 4th April 2008.

This event was documented on the school’s website with a story written by the students themselves. In this case two female students named Abby Mote and Kenzi Knobbe wrote on 8th April 2008 how:

‘On April 4th WCHS had a very special guest speaker. Her name is Emmaly Reed and she is a Holocaust survivor who spoke about her horrifying memories and experiences in many different death and concentration camps. Her and her family were brought into the camps when she was only three years old. Her family was separated, and unfortunately she had to see Hitler personally tie and burn her father at the stake.’ (1)

Since some people might claim this is a ‘fake story’ this is the story in its original context: it clearly is meant seriously.

To wit:

Now even the most die hard supporter of the orthodox ‘Holocaust’ narrative will look at Reed’s claim and give that inevitable ‘You what?’ look. The reason for this is that Reed’s story is quite literally nuts as she claims she was three years old, was in multiple death and concentration camps as a priority target for gassing according to the orthodox ‘Holocaust’ narrative and then to top it all off. She allegedly saw Hitler ‘personally tie and burn her father at the stake’ in one of said death/concentration camps.

Now as far as we know Hitler never even visited a German concentration camp let alone decided to hold an impromptu auto-da-fe in one.

Ergo this is just quite literally a made-up story by Reed and quite frankly given her name; one must question if Reed is even jewish at all or if she just made the whole thing up.

It has happened before! (2)

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References

(1) https://web.archive.org/web/20110515101619/http://www.usd241.org/vnews/display.v/ART/2008/04/08/47fbde5ab69c4

(2) For example: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/another-holocaust-hoaxer-exposed