Our next piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ doesn’t come from a jew, but rather from a German survivor of German concentration camp system named Andreas Pfaffenberger who – as a former inmate of Buchenwald concentration camp – claimed that a German concentration camp guard named Martin Sommer – who was later prosecuted by the SS in 1943 for carrying out the illegal orders of his superior officer Karl Otto Koch and executing two-three prisoners illegally (i.e., without authorization to do so by the Central Concentration Camp Administration) – beat a jew’s frozen penis and then beat the jew to death in Buchenwald.

We read in his sworn testimony as follows:

‘Q. Were the Jews beaten when they were chased into the latrine? A. Yes, of course; that was self-understood that they were going to be beaten because everybody was standing around with clubs and you could not handle the matter any differently but to beat them up. That was self-understood. Then I saw on another occasion how Hauptscharfuehrer Sommer was watching a certain Jew who was urinating, and because of the cold temperature his fingers were frozen stiff and he could not put his penis back in his pants, whereupon this Hauptscharfuerher Sommer first all hit him on the penis with a large club and then kicked him in the stomach with his foot and knocked him down, and then killed him by kicking him in the head with his heel.’ (1)

Now this story about Sommer would have been somewhat believable if Pfaffenberger had simply left it at the jews being too slow because he was frozen stiff and so Sommer ‘beat him to death’. It wouldn’t been likely (or representative) given the strict German rules around the punishment of inmates, (2) but it would have been at least somewhat plausible given less sorbid and sexualized detail and made more plausible by Sommer’s own later conviction in 1943/1944 for following illegal orders from his commander at Buchenwald – Karl Otto Koch – around the punishment and execution of inmates at the camp.

However the idea that Sommer firstly beat a jew’s frozen penis and then him to death for ‘being too slow putting his penis back in his trousers’ – another problem with this story is that German concentration camp uniforms didn’t have zippers or button flies and just required the inmate to pull down and pull up their trousers ergo there was nothing for him to realistically fiddle with and not be able to do ‘because his fingers were too cold’ – is simply ludicrous and just another example of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’.

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References

(1) Testimony of Andreas Pfaffenberger, 2nd February 1946, p. 3 (This is accessible at: https://archives.lib.uconn.edu/node/63984)

(2) On this see: Carlo Mattongo, 2016, ‘Healthcare in Auschwitz: Medical Care and Special Treatment of Registered Inmates’, 1st Edition, Castle Hill: Uckfield, pp. 28-29