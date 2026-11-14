Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Lynch's avatar
Michael Lynch
7h

The More You Know.

Reply
Share
martyrmadefanboy's avatar
martyrmadefanboy
14h

Our peoples’ gullibility is of course a result of our trusting nature, and that nature is one of our most lovable traits. But the fact that such a silly hoax has managed to dupe all of us so completely for so long is so embarrassing. We all need to become drastically less lovable, at least in the near term.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.