Our next piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ doesn’t come from a jew, but rather from a German survivor of the concentration camp system named Andreas Pfaffenberger who – as a former inmate of Buchenwald concentration camp – claimed that the Germans threw jews into the latrines at Buchenwald in order to drown them in faeces and urine at the Nuremberg Trials.

We read in his sworn testimony as follows:

‘Q. Did you also see Jews being beaten? A. Yes. Q. For instance, when? A. For instance, I was working in the years 1941 and 1942 in the SS Shelter barracks, and I saw how Scharfuehrer Abraham would drive four or five Jews into the latrine which was situated underneath the barracks, so that the latrine was almost filled, and then Scharfuehrer Sommer arrived also, who picked out another few Jews and ordered them also to get into the latrine and they knew very well that they would never get out of there alive because it was too full.’ (1)

Now I’ve covered later references regarding Pfaffenberger’s testimony before and specifically those of the Czech Freudian psychoanalyst Stanislav Grof who later enlarged on Pfaffenberger’s testimony by claiming the Germans made the jews urinate into each other mouths and on their faces among other such ludicrous claims. (2)

It is however worth stating that Pfaffenberger is clearly making up this claim because he doesn’t explain what the two SS men did after they forced a bunch of jews into the latrine ‘under the SS barracks’ and it was ‘full of jews’ other than that the jews didn’t survive because ‘it was too full’.

The logical implication being that the SS allegedly just urinated and defaced on the jews who were stuck in their latrine pit until they drowned in their faeces and urine.

How long this allegedly took is not specified.

It is clearly made up non-specific atrocity propaganda – probably motivated by ‘revenge’ on the part of Pfaffenberger – against the former German staff at Buchenwald and as such is generally just obvious nonsense, but it does go to show how absolutely absurd the basis of the so-called ‘Holocaust’ is when you get down into the detail of its ‘evidence’.

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References

(1) Testimony of Andreas Pfaffenberger, 2nd February 1946, p. 2 (This is accessible at: https://archives.lib.uconn.edu/node/63984)

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/remarkable-holocaust-nonsense-36