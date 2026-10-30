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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
17h

he was only one in the long row of terrorists who became prime minister in israel..

the world needs to urgently, and this time definitively, rid itself of genocidal supremacist psychopaths.

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DenisetheCelt's avatar
DenisetheCelt
18h

My biggest beef with Uncle is that he didn't do what he's been accused of.

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