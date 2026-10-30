Our next piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ comes us to courtesy of the former Israeli Prime Minister, Nobel Laurate and ‘former’ Zionist terrorist Menachem Begin who refers in his 1951 book ‘The Revolt’ – an autobiographical account of the history of his jewish terrorist organization the Irgun and its role in creating the Israeli state – to the German camp Treblinka in the following way:

‘Treblinki, in Eastern Europe, was one of several vast human slaughterhouses set up by the Germans during the war for the extermination of the Jews. It has been estimated that nearly one million Jewish men, women and children were slaughtered and their bodies cremated by this plant alone. The clothes and possessions of the slaughtered were carefully sorted for use by the German economy; and when Allied forces entered they found amongst other evidence of German careful management, some sixty thousand pairs of children’s shoes which had been taken from Jewish kiddies prior to slaughter.’ (1)

Begin also refers to the means of disposal of these bodies as being ‘the crematoria of Treblinki’. (2)

Now this is a similar claim to the recent claim by a Russian ‘expert’ who - quoting Soviet testimony - claimed that the Germans murdered two million jews at Treblinka. (3)

The problem with all this has been ably pointed out by Carlo Mattogno and Jurgen Graf, because while Treblinka is alleged by orthodox ‘Holocaust’ histography to have murdered and disposed of some 700,000 to 900,000 jews in roughly one and a half years (at minimum c. 1,278 jews per day [700,000/547.5]). The Germans by all accounts didn’t originally cremate most of the bodies after they had gassed the jews, but – using Mattogno and Graf’s figure of 870,000 alleged jewish victims for a moment – rather only circa 10,000 of them leaving 860,000 that were allegedly buried in mass graves. (4)

The further problem with that is that according to the dimensions of the mass graves provided by key Treblinka ‘Holocaust Survivor’ witness Eliahu Rosenberg this means that only one grave that could house approximately 79,200 bodies could have ever been within the bounds of the area claimed as the location of the mass graves in Treblinka. (5)

So where did the remaining 780,800 jewish bodies get buried?

The ‘Holocaust’ historians don’t seem to know let alone have any clue ‘where they could be’ nor – more damningly – do they seem to even care about the problem.

As it happens Soviet archaeologists did find a mass grave at Treblinka – specifically related to Treblinka I (the work camp) not Treblinka II (the alleged extermination camp) – but only found 105 bodies in it and at a density many times lower than was claimed (and is necessary) to have been the case (roughly 1.5 bodies per square metre rather than the necessary 8 bodies per square metre). (6)

In essence the problem becomes: where were the circa million bodies buried?

‘Holocaust’ historians have no logical answer to this problem whatsoever.

Now Begin was being honest in quoting the statistic of ‘nearly one million jewish dead’ at Treblinka in the sense that he published ‘The Revolt’ in 1951 just after the Nuremberg Trials and is simply quoting the original claim at Nuremberg, but his reference to the ‘crematoria of Treblinka’ also shows the typical confusion common in ‘Holocaust’ stories (and the narrative more generally) because Treblinka didn’t have crematoria but rather ‘cremation grids’ as we can see in this camp plan: (7)

To quote the BBC:

‘Unlike at Auschwitz, there were no purpose-built crematoria at Treblinka.’ (8)

Ergo we can see that Begin here is likely being honest and just confusing what allegedly occurred at Auschwitz with what allegedly occurred at Treblinka – an easy enough mistake to make and still commonly done by people today – it does illustrate how the particular details of the ‘Holocaust’ as a historical allegation differ substantially from the perceived details of the ‘Holocaust’ among the general public be they jew or non-jew.

Ergo Begin’s claim is ‘Holocaust Nonsense’ not because Begin was being dishonest to claim as such based on the authority of Nuremberg, but rather because what Nuremberg (and what orthodox ‘Holocaust’ historiography has ever since has) claimed occurred at Treblinka is simply impossible to reconcile with the physical reality of Treblinka’s geography.

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References

(1) Menachem Begin, 1972, ‘The Revolt’, 5th Edition, Steimatzsky’s Agency: Jerusalem, p. 26, n. 1

(2) Ibid., p. 26

(3) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/remarkable-holocaust-nonsense-63

(4) Carlo Mattogno, Jurgen Graf, 2004, ‘Treblinka: Extermination Camp or Transit Camp?’, 1st Edition, Theses & Dissertations: Chicago, p. 137

(5) Ibid., p. 138

(6) Ibid., p. 137

(7) https://decadentserpent.com/images/uploads/2025/01/treblinka-extermination-camp.jpg

(8) https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-16657363