Our next piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ is also a claim made by a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ named Samuel Althaus in 2000 in his autobiographical book ‘Where Is God?: Auschwitz-Birkenau to Dachau 1942-1945’, which claims that sometime in late 1944/early 1945 he met a 1/8th or 1/16th jewish Luftwaffe pilot who had been sent to the ‘death camps to be exterminated’ because he was 1/8th or 1/16th jewish.

Althaus writes how:

‘One of the prisoners on that train with me was a German Air Force pilot who appeared to be in his late twenties. I asked him why he was a prisoner. He told me that the Gestapo had researched his family background and found out one of his ancestors, three or four generations back, had married a Jewish person. Because of that, the Nazis considered him a Jew under their bizarre racial purity theories. The absolute insanity of the Nazi’s “final solution” was clear. It simply did not matter that the Nazis needed all the qualified pilots they could muster at that time. The fact that this pilot probably had a miniscule amount of Jewish blood in his body was enough to have him classified as a Jew and sent to the death camps.’ (1)

The problem with Althaus’ claim is that it directly contradicts the Nuremberg Laws of 15th September 1935, which classified German citizenship and jewishness in the following way: (2)

Ergo Althaus’ claim that he met a Luftwaffe pilot sometime in late 1944/early 1945 who had been sent to the ‘death camps’ because he was 1/8th or 1/16th jewish is simply a fantasy, because such an individual would be classified as German not jewish according to the Nuremberg Laws that were themselves the legal standard used to determine who was – and who was not – jewish in the context of the arrest and deportation of jews into the German concentration and work camp system.

It also makes little practical sense given that the Germans were critically short of trained Luftwaffe pilots in late 1944/early 1945 and needed every one they could get, but it also completely runs counter to the fact that we know that a significant number of what the Germans classified as ‘Mixed race (second degree)’ and ‘Mixed race (first degree)’ in fact served in Wehrmacht before and during the Second World War. (3)

It is worth pointing out that people sometimes claim this means ‘full jews served in the Wehrmacht’, but in truth this only referred to part-jews and there were only two important officers in the Wehrmacht with significant jewish blood namely Vice Admiral Bernhard Rogge (1/4 jewish) and Luftwaffe General Helmuth Wilberg (1/2 jewish). Despite frequent claims that he was Luftwaffe General Erhard Milch was in fact not jewish. (4)

It is important to understand this because it is a commonly used claim to buttress the absurd claim that Adolf Hitler was ‘controlled by the Rothschilds’ or other such guff.

However we have wandered from our subject somewhat so with that we can see that Althaus’ claim that he met a 1/8th or 1/16th jewish Luftwaffe pilot who had been sent to the ‘death camps to be exterminated’ because he was 1/8th or 1/16th jewish sometime in late 1944/early 1945 is simply ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’.

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References

(1) https://web.archive.org/web/20170924105531/http://www.holocaust-trc.org/where-is-god/part-four-dachau/

(2) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuremberg_Laws#Classifications_under_the_laws

(3) Cf. Bryan Rigg, 2002, ‘Hitler’s Jewish Soldiers: The Untold Story of Nazi Racial Laws and Men of Jewish Descent in the German Military’, 1st Edition, University Press of Kansas: Lawrence

(4) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/was-erhard-milch-jewish