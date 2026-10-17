Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Frank Castle's avatar
Frank Castle
Oct 17

Thank you.

And thanks to the mendacious race that expose themselves constantly.

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Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
Oct 17

The irony is you can no more be part Jewish than you can be part Christian or Muslim. You either are or you are not.

One is struck by the propensity of Jews to reject everything the Nazis ever said, EXCEPT FOR THE DELUSION JEWS MADE A RACE. How convenient.

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