Our next piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ is also a claim made by a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ named Samuel Althaus in 2000 in his autobiographical book ‘Where Is God?: Auschwitz-Birkenau to Dachau 1942-1945’, which states that - during Althaus’ stay at Dachau – he and another inmate repeatedly stole dog food from a Catholic convent’s guard dog.

To wit:

‘They assigned my friend and me to a work site close to the convent building. Next to the building was a doghouse with a very large German shepherd chained up next to it. One day, after the nuns had finished their lunch, we noticed a nun bringing a large bowl filled with food out to their dog. The dog seemed very friendly and looked well fed. We stood there in our emaciated condition and watched jealously as that dog ate until he was full. We were so ravenously hungry it was maddening.

I told my friend that we could not let this go on. We had to find a way to steal that food away from that dog.

We found a long stick and put a nail on the end to use as a hook. We decided to hide the stick until we had an opportunity to use it some other day to steal the dog’s food. We agreed to tell no one what we had planned to do.

The next day we saw the nun again bring a huge bowl of food out to the dog. When she went back inside the convent, the other prisoner and I made sure that a guard was not watching, then we sneaked up behind some bushes close to the doghouse and used the long stick to pull the bowl away from the dog.

The dog just stood and watched us. Luckily, he never barked or made any sound.

We quickly devoured the food, which tasted like a gourmet meal.

If a guard had spotted us, he would have executed us immediately with no questions asked. But we were never caught.

Somehow, we always managed to be working near the doghouse around noontime. We did not steal the dog’s meal every day, although we desperately wanted to. We simply did not want to press our luck and have the guard or nuns catch us. We knew that we had a good thing going, so we limited our thefts to maybe once every two or three days.

After a few weeks, we noticed that the dog was losing weight. We were grateful that he allowed us to share his meals because his food enabled us to have enough strength to continue to exist and accomplish our work details.

One day, we saw several nuns come out and look at the dog. Although we could not hear what they were saying, it was obvious from their expressions that they were probably concerned about their dog getting so thin. They knew they had been feeding him plenty of food, or so they thought.

Once we knew that the nuns were concerned about the dog’s loss of weight, we decided that it would not be wise to continue to steal his food.

Now that we no longer had access to the dog’s food, we needed to find another source. We never told any other prisoners about our sources of food because we did not want to take the chance of someone informing on us.’ (1)