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Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
Oct 15

You do begin to understand the hysterical delusion of stories told by Israelis after this.

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Aneladgam Varelse's avatar
Aneladgam Varelse
Oct 15

„It is however exactly the kind of thing that wartime ‘Holocaust’ propaganda did promote as real”

Was Holocaust narrative popular during war? I thought it became a thing after war/during occupation by allies and popularised by nurnbeng trials

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