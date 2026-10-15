Our next piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ is a claim made by a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ named Samuel Althaus in 2000 in his autobiographical book ‘Where Is God?: Auschwitz-Birkenau to Dachau 1942-1945’, which claims that the Germans used jewish corpses as the presents underneath the Auschwitz-Birkenau (aka Auschwitz II) camp Christmas tree on Christmas Day in 1942.

To wit:

‘Christmas Day, 1942

Christmas Day, 1942, was bitterly cold. The sun was shining brightly, but ice and snow covered the camp and the temperature was in the teens.

We did not have to go out to work that day, and there was a rumor that the guards would give us an extra piece of bread in our daily ration. This rumor raised our hopes that maybe the SS guards would be celebrating Christmas and would allow us to have a full day of rest.

The commander of our camp was not present that day. He left in charge his second in command, a sadist of the worst kind who always walked around with a vicious German Shepherd dog on the end of a leash. He took pleasure in ordering the dog to attack prisoners.

We soon found out that instead of giving us a day of rest, he and his sadistic guards had found yet another brutal way to torture us.

After we assembled outside the barrack for roll call that morning, the SS guards rounded up 200 or 300 of us and marched us out of the camp towards a huge pile of sand. At the pile the SS guards divided us into two groups. Those of us in one group were ordered to hold up the ends of our coats to make buckets while the others were ordered to drop shovels-full of sand onto our coats.

Then the SS forced us to run back into the camp and spread the sand on patches of ice and snow.

Very quickly, the SS turned this chore into a blood sport.

The SS guards and some prisoner kapos, most of whom were carrying shovel handles and pick handles, lined both sides of the main road through our camp.

Screaming, “faster, faster,” they beat us while we ran through the gauntlet. When they hit a prisoner on the head and knocked him down, an SS guard placed the shovel handle across his neck, stepped on it, and strangled him to death.

They forced other prisoners to pick up the bodies and place them under the camp Christmas tree.

This was the one of the most macabre scenes I ever witnessed during my entire time in the concentration camps.

I guess the SS killed between fifteen and twenty prisoners carrying sand that day.’ (1)