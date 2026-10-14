Our next piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ is the claim by the jewish officer in the ‘Free French’ air force Lieutenant-Colonel Gilbert Mantout – who was head of the ‘Organe de Recherche des Criminals de Guerre’ (‘Organization for Research into War Criminals’) aka the ORCG for interrogating one of the most important ‘Holocaust’ witnesses (and one of the most absurd) in the form of SS-Obersturmfuhrer (roughly 1st Lieutenant) Kurt Gerstein – (1) in August 1945 that the Third Reich had murdered 26 million people in death camps and further that they had turned many of their bodies into soap.

To wit:

‘26,000,000 Were Liquidated Mantout, a 28-year-old French Air Force officer, directing France’s drive to bring minor war criminals to justice, declared yesterday that the Germans made soap from the remains of murdered people in death camps. At least 26,000,00 persons were methodically exterminated in their camps, he said. He had collected evidence showing that on one day in April 1944 1,200,00 people were liquidated in the various camps at Auschwitz, Poland.’ (2)

To get ahead of the inevitable claims that I am making up this ‘Holocaust’ claim. This is the article in its original context:

Now obviously it is almost physically impossible to murder 1,200,000 people in one day across three main camps and circa forty sub-camps especially when Auschwitz was only able to officially hold 125,000 inmates at any given time (4) and only around 1.3 million people were ever in the camp during the entirety of its existence. (5)

Ergo Mantout’s claim is clearly fantastic nonsense.

In essence what we have here is the early pre-Nuremberg ‘Holocaust’ that was even more insane than the more settled (but still ludicrous and physically impossible) version that was outlined in the Nuremberg Trials and which in turn is the evidential basis upon which the ‘Holocaust’ myth stands.

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References

(1) Described as ‘a very smooth jewish lawyer’ in a British Security Services Report, 27th May 1942, UK National Archives, HS 9-985-6

(2) Pierre Joffroy, 1971, ‘A Spy for God: The Ordeal of Kurt Gerstein’, 1st Edition, Collins: London, p. 271

(3) Anon., ‘26,000,000 Were Liquidated’, The Western Daily Press and Bristol Mirror, 31st August 1945, p. 1

(4) Robert-Jan van Pelt, 1994, ‘A Site in Search of a Mission’, p. 119 in Michael Berenbaum, Yisrael Gutman (Eds.), 1994, ‘Anatomy of the Auschwitz Death Camp’, 1st Edition, Indiana University Press: Bloomington

(5) Waclaw Dlugoborski, Franciszek Piper, 2000, ‘Auschwitz, 1940–1945: Central Issues in the History of the Camp’, Vol. 3, 1st Edition, Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum: Auschwitz, p. 230