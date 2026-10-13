Our next piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ is a claim made by a ‘Holocaust Survivor’ named Daniel Chanoch in the 2000s whose ‘experiences’ had been made into a 2009 film titled ‘Pizza at Auschwitz’ that was directed by Moshe Zimmerman.

In the ‘YNet’ article promoting Zimmerman’s film and Chanoch’s life story we read how:

‘”I travel with this movie worldwide, but my return to Mauthausen is an immense achievement,” he says. “This camp was the head of the snake, it was among the most terrible camps. The living conditions there were extremely difficult and the Germans used to prepare soups cooked with human flesh for the prisoners. I was only a kid, but this is a sight I will never forget. What’s a greater victory than to return to a place where human rights were deprived with a movie whose essence is human rights?”’ (1)

In case it gets taken down this is what the claim looks like in the original article: (2)

Now clearly this never happened given that there is no primary source documentation for the Germans engaging in such a practice and as such it is extremely unlikely the German ever did such a thing as we would know about it. It is however exactly the kind of thing that wartime ‘Holocaust’ propaganda did promote as real so I can only charitably assume that Chanoch got this claim from a contemporary source (be it camp gossip or wartime/immediate post-war anti-German propaganda) which he simply believed as ‘the truth’ and is now repeating as if they were ‘his own experiences’.

The alternative is that Chanoch is simply… well… lying.

What do you think?

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References

(1) https://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-3814933,00.html