Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Castle's avatar
Frank Castle
Oct 13

I think many of the 'witnesses' are liars and know they are lying.

But I am theorizing that there is some percentage that do actually believe what they are saying. And the older they get, the more entrenched they will become.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Iselin's avatar
Iselin
Oct 13

Can't really see what the problem is.

People have been forced into cannibalism for survival through history. It's disgusting, but it is what it is.

Don't think the Germans enjoyed cooking that, but they did it so the jews, their enemy, could survive.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture