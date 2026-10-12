Our next piece of ‘Remarkable Holocaust Nonsense’ is the claim by the jewish officer in the ‘Free French’ air force Lieutenant-Colonel Gilbert Mantout – who was head of the ‘Organe de Recherche des Criminals de Guerre’ (‘Organization for Research into War Criminals’) aka the ORCG and responsible for interrogating one of the most important ‘Holocaust’ witnesses (and one of the most absurd) in the form of SS-Obersturmfuhrer (roughly 1st Lieutenant) Kurt Gerstein – (2) in August 1945 that the Third Reich had murdered 26 million people in death camps and further that they had turned many of their bodies into soap.

To wit:

‘26,000,000 Were Liquidated Mantout, a 28-year-old French Air Force officer, directing France’s drive to bring minor war criminals to justice, declared yesterday that the Germans made soap from the remains of murdered people in death camps. At least 26,000,00 persons were methodically exterminated in their camps, he said.’ (3)

And:

‘Colonel Mantout said that the figure of 26,000,00 was if anything well below the actual total of people put to death.’ (4)

To get ahead of the inevitable claims that I am making up this claim. This is the article in its original context:

The problem with Mantout’s claim of course is that this is quite literally impossible as you simply cannot do what Mantout claims occurred in the time allotted with the equipment the Germans had in the camps and not leave millions upon millions of bone fragments and bodies behind (which remember were not found).

Further it is likely that Mantout’s ‘source’ for this claim was none other than Kurt Gerstein himself since Gerstein ludicrously claimed that the Third Reich had murdered circa 20 million people in death camps (5) which is not far of Mantout’s number and Mantout’s claim occurs in August 1945 which is a month after he had interrogated Gerstein in June-July 1945.

In essence what we have here is the early pre-Nuremberg ‘Holocaust’ that was even more insane than the more settled (but still ludicrous and physically impossible) version that was outlined in the Nuremberg Trials and which in turn is the evidential basis upon which the ‘Holocaust’ myth stands.

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References

(1) Described as ‘a very smooth jewish lawyer’ in a British Security Services Report, 27th May 1942, UK National Archives, HS 9-985-6

(2) Pierre Joffroy, 1971, ‘A Spy for God: The Ordeal of Kurt Gerstein’, 1st Edition, Collins: London, p. 271

(3) Anon., ‘26,000,000 Were Liquidated’, The Western Daily Press and Bristol Mirror, 31st August 1945, p. 1

(4) Idem.

(5) Henri Roques, 1989, ‘The Confessions of Kurt Gerstein’, 1st Edition, The Institute for Historical Review: Los Angeles, p. 64