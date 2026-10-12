Karl’s Substack

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SS Man's avatar
SS Man
Oct 12

If 9 out of 10 claims are obvious and provable lies, you have to assume the 10th is as well.

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Maquis
Oct 12

Fitting that it was a Frenchman that made this assertion.

In La Guerre de Vendée, a counter revolution in the West during France's bloody Masonic revolution of 1789, the government waged a deliberate genocide with the intention of eliminating the entire population, exploring numerous possibilities of mass atrocity that they would later claim was done to them in Germany.

They experimented with poison gasses, ovens, soapmaking, and leathermaking which found it's way into the clothing worn by at least one proud officer participating in the campaign.

The absurdity of Poxic claims to victimhood are only exceeded by the perversity of their imaginations in devising demonic cruelties against all others.

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