In a case from way back in 2021; two jewish rabbis – a father and son team – named Rabbi Nathaniel Sommer and Rabbi Aaron Sommer managed to set fire to the Evergreen Assisted Living Facility for Adults in Rockland County, New York and in doing killed a resident and a young volunteer firefighter.

They did this – to quote Lanning Taliaferro at ‘Patch’ – by:

‘The reckless and unpermitted use of a blow torch with a 20-pound propane tank and the use and conveyance of multiple large shovelfuls of hot burning coals into the facility during a ritual cleansing in preparation for an upcoming religious holiday conducted in the Evergreen Facility’s dairy kitchen ultimately which caused a fire to build within the wall and ceiling above the kitchen, erupting into ‘a raging inferno’ and spreading to adjacent portions of the facility.’ (1)

There was an initial thought that a ‘lack of water’ being pumped to the area caused the two deaths, but upon investigation – as Taliaferro notes – this turned out to be false and there was sufficient water (and actually a lot extra) pumped to the fire hydrants used as water sources that Rockland country firefighters were using to extinguish the fire, (2) which was fierce as you can see from the below video still of it: (3)

What were the two rabbis doing that required them to use a blowtorch attached to a large propane tank in a kitchen, while shoveling hot coals into kitchen appliances?

Well the clue is in the statement by Taliaferro that the fire began in ‘Evergreen Facility’s dairy kitchen’ to ‘prepare for an upcoming religious holiday’, which is an oblique reference to the separation of ‘meaty’ (‘fleischig’) and ‘milky’ (‘milchig’) foods in the laws of kashruth in Judaism (hence the facility had two kitchens one ‘meaty’ and one ‘milky’ in order to ‘keep kosher’), while the religious holiday referred to is Pesach (Passover) in Judaism with the specific ritual concerned being ‘Bedikat Chametz’ (‘Searching for Chametz’/‘Hunting for Chametz’) which is well-described by the Lubavitch Chabad as follows:

‘The process of creating a chametz-free environment comes to its climax the night before Passover. We conduct a veritable “search and destroy” mission to find any remaining chametz in our home and eradicate it. Known as bedikat chametz (בְּדִיקַת חָמֵץ), the search is traditionally conducted with a beeswax candle, using a feather, wooden spoon, and a paper bag for collecting any chametz found. It is customary to place ten pieces of bread throughout the house to be “found” during the search. These should be wrapped in paper or some other flammable wrapping (but not silver foil, as it does not burn), and perhaps then in plastic bags to prevent crumbs. It’s a good idea to write down the locations of the hiding places, in case some of the pieces aren’t found.’ (4)

Now one of the more recent innovations regarding ‘Bedikat Chametz’ is rather than just collecting the chametz (i.e., food with leavening agents in them like yeast in bread for example) and burning it – as is traditional among jews – rabbonim and kashruth inspectors have taken to using blowtorches to ‘destroy any hidden particles of chametz’ by incinerating them with extreme heat.

Since - as Taliaferro points out - this wasn’t exactly a new practice at the Evergreen Assisted Living Facility for Adults since he writes how:

‘Rabbis Nathaniel and Aaron Sommer face charges of manslaughter, negligent homicide, second- assault; arson; and reckless endangerment. Their attorneys tried to have the indictment dropped, saying the father and son had performed the same ritual at Evergreen 17 times before, but Judge Kevin Russo upheld it in September, The Journal News reported.’ (5)

The truth then is that this deadly fire was simply an accident waiting to happen and cavalier non-adherence to fire safety regulations by the two jews caused the fire which ultimately claimed the life of both a young volunteer firefighter and a resident of the Evergreen Assisted Living Facility for Adults.

How did the state deal with this?

Well predictably – and rightly – by brought up Rabbis Nathaniel Sommer and Aaron Sommer on charges of negligent homicide among other things, but – as if usual in cases where jews are being tried in courts of law in the United States and elsewhere – suddenly the District Attorney’s office agreed to a sweet heart plea deal so that the two jews could basically walk free.

Since as Diane Caruso writing for New York’s ‘News 12’ on 20th September 2023 relates:

‘Two men who pleaded guilty to igniting a fatal fire at a Rockland assisted living facility will not spend any time in jail due to a plea deal. In June, Rabbi Nathaniel Sommer and his son, Rabbi Aaron Sommer, confessed to recklessly starting the fire during the pre-Passover cleaning of ovens. They used a blowtorch and coal in the process, resulting in the tragic loss of two lives. The March 2021 blaze at the Evergreen Assisted Living Facility claimed the lives of 35-year-old Spring Valley volunteer firefighter Jared Lloyd and a 79-year-old resident. Rabbi Nathaniel Sommer pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter, while his son pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment. Family members of the victims got to share impact statements in court. Sabrail Davenport, Jared Lloyd’s mother, says because of what the two men did her family would never be the same. Jared Lloyd’s father, Calvin Lloyd, also spoke saying that he will never be able to have the fatherly conversations that the two used to share. In Rockland County Court Wednesday Judge Kevin Russo accepted a plea deal negotiated between defense attorneys and Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh, where Rabbi Nathaniel Sommer received five years’ probation, while his son got three years’ probation. They will also have to pay court costs.’ (6)

Basically, these two rabbonim murdered two people by their actions and the court set them free but with a short term of probation.

How is that justice?

It isn’t.

It just speaks to the long-know proclivity of jews – particularly those associated with religious ultra-Orthodox or Orthodox groups – to suddenly get off nearly scot-free from serious charges (or to rapidly get probation from prison if successfully convicted) that is completely unique to them and can only really be explained as an expression of jewish power and influence in the US legal system.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://patch.com/new-york/newcity/state-reports-water-problems-fatal-evergreen-fire-rockland

(2) Idem.

(3) https://hudsonvalley.news12.com/2023/06/15/sources-plea-deal-offered-to-rabbi-son-team-charged-with-sparking-fatal-evergreen-fire-in-rockland/1KAW1ZnIySGCFLXtSzn8w8

(4) https://www.chabad.org/holidays/passover/pesach_cdo/aid/117217/jewish/Bedikat-Chametz-Search-for-Chametz.htm

(5) https://patch.com/new-york/newcity/state-reports-water-problems-fatal-evergreen-fire-rockland

(6) https://newyork.news12.com/rabbis-to-be-sentenced-today-in-deadly-rockland-assisted-living-fire