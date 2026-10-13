Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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garotti.giovanni's avatar
garotti.giovanni
Oct 14

....non solo statunitense

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Oct 13

they should have been set on fire and burned alive.

a eye for an eye....

if it were my father they had burned, justice would have been done to them....

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