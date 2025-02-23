Yet another case of a prominent rabbi being exposed as an (alleged) serial child molester as well as a white-collar criminal and this time it is the prominent anti-homosexual politician and gentile-hater extraordinaire Rabbi Zvi Tau.

To quote the ‘Times of Israel’:

‘Police have launched an investigation into a sexual assault complaint filed against a prominent ultra-conservative rabbi, as one of his accusers detailed the allegations in a television interview aired Thursday. The revelation of the probe, which was reported widely by Hebrew media, came after several senior national religious figures called to investigate the allegations against Rabbi Zvi Tau, 85, who heads the influential Har Hamor yeshiva in Jerusalem and is the spiritual leader of the far-right Noam political faction. Nehama Te’ena, a resident of the Jewish settlement in Hebron, first came forward publicly with allegations against Tau in August, when she wrote a Facebook post saying that 30 years ago, when she was 8, Tau committed “ongoing” sexual assaults against her. At the time, Te’ena said she had gone to the police and the media, but that Tau’s associates succeeded in hushing up the story. In recent weeks, she has staged small protests outside the Knesset, accusing Tau of raping her and others and demanding to know why the Israel Police have refused to investigate. Her accusations, however, were largely ignored by mainstream media outlets until this week, once other prominent rabbis publicly called for the claims against Tau to be probed.’ (1)

Now normally we’d be sceptical of this claim since the alleged rape of Nehama Te’ena occurred thirty years ago, and she’s not been taken seriously until other prominent rabbis intervened to have Tau investigated.

We further learn the details of why this is alleged to have been so as read in the ‘Times of Israel’ article:

“After years of carrying around this very serious sexual assault within me, I decided my voice would be heard,” she said. According to Te’ena, Tau was frequently around her family. “He dragged me to a place and hurt me several times — not only when I was a young girl, but even after I was married and a mother, he kept doing it,” she said. “I tried to ask for help in different ways, but I did not know how to express myself at the time,” she said, adding that one time as a 10-year-old she tried to call the police. Te’ena said she faced enormous pressure from those around her to keep her allegations quiet, with many dismissing her claims because Tau was such a well-known powerful rabbi. “He used his power and image to carry out the abuse,” she charged. She also said that it was “a victory” to be able to now speak publicly “to tell the world that this is the true person.”’ (2)

We also importantly learn from Rabbi Avraham Stav – of a similarly radical right bent given he is a settler rabbi – as well as Rabbi Yuval Cherlow that Tau is not only being accused by Te’ena but has been repeatedly accused of similar offences by multiple jewish women over the years.

To wit:

‘Stav also dismissed claims made by Tau’s associates that Te’ena is an unreliable witness because she struggles with mental health issues, noting that even if it were indeed the case, it in no way invalidates the need for the allegations to be investigated. His son Avraham Stav, himself a prominent rabbi associated with Tzohar who also teaches at the well-regarded Har Etzion yeshiva in the West Bank, said Wednesday that he has spoken with multiple women who accused Tau of sexual assault, as did Rabbi Yuval Cherlow, director of the Center for Jewish Ethics at the Tzohar rabbinical organization.’ (3)

Indeed, Tau has repeatedly defended other known jewish child molester such as Chaim Walder – whose case I have covered previously – (4) and former Israeli President Moshe Katsav; the first of which was a self-admitted serial child rapist and second was a self-admitted serial rapist. (5)

Since we read:

‘Tau repeatedly defended prominent figures accused, and even convicted, of sexual assault and rape. In 2011, he signed a letter backing convicted rapist and former president Moshe Katsav, and last year he publicly criticized Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, the chief rabbi of Safed, for probing multiple sex abuse allegations against author Chaim Walder, claiming that the charges were “a bluff” and that no such crimes had occurred.’ (6)

Indeed, these strident public defences of those jews who – like Tau apparently – like to rape little girls and vulnerable women in their spare time while parading as paragons of virtue in public with the ‘Times of Israel’ publishing an update in 2024 that the police are still investigating Tau who has now been accused of child molestation/rape by multiple women:

‘Tau, 85, is the head of the influential Har Hamor Yeshiva in Jerusalem as well as the spiritual leader of the anti-LGBTQ Noam political party. He has been accused by multiple women of sexual abuse and rape dating back decades, with two going public so far.’ (7)

The likelihood is that Tau is being protected – like so many prominent rabbis accused of sex crimes/child molestation – by figures in the Israeli establishment is also suggested by the fact that he’s being investigated and has been hauled in for questioning at least once by Israel’s eternally overworked specialist anti-corruption police unit Lahav 433:

‘According to police, the Lahav 433 national investigative unit summoned Tau to its offices for questioning “following many investigative actions.” Police said Tau was released on bail after questioning.’ (8)

It is especially important to note that Tau has been accused by multiple women of the same (or similar) offences because it turns out that if you dig a bit then it is obvious that Nehama Te’ena – his most famous accuser – is obviously seriously mentally ill in that peculiarly jewish way that is represented by the bizarre ‘Stalag Porn’ underground in Israel since we learn from a French source that:

‘Nehama Teena, the woman who accused Rabbi Tzvi Tau of rape, held a press conference today to reveal, according to her, that Rabbi Tau is not Jewish and is a descendant of Mengele. Teena goes even further and explains that the president of Yeshiva Har Hamor is, in reality, a Nazi who participated and still participates in networks of mass crimes. She believes that he is part of a group of Nazis who managed to infiltrate Israel after the Holocaust by pretending to be Jews.’ (9)

Clearly this is utter nonsense and is rather representative of that peculiar and surprisingly frequent desire by jews and jewesses alike to be ‘raped by Nazis’ as part of a sexual fetish.

Apparently, Rabbi Tau fulfilled that sexual fantasy for Nehama Te’ena even if he was neither European nor a Nazi, but I suppose different strokes for different folks…

