Back in August 2023 an Israeli rabbi and head of an ultra-Orthodox Yeshiva named Rabbi Yosef Paryzer living Jerusalem was arrested by Israeli police for engaging in a unique form of rape in Israeli law: ‘having sexual relations under false pretenses.’

As the ‘Times of Israel’ explained at the time:

‘A man accused by police of using a fake identity to meet women on dating sites and having sexual relations with them under false pretenses was named Thursday as a rabbi at an ultra-Orthodox yeshiva near Jerusalem. The suspect, who was arrested Tuesday, was identified as 35-year-old Rabbi Yosef Paryzer, an American citizen who is married with children. His defense attorney appealed to block the release of Paryzer’s name and picture during a remand hearing Wednesday, but the motion was denied. Parzyer, who is suspected of rape by deception, had his remand extended by six days. According to a police statement, the suspect used the alias “Jack Segal” on dating sites and gave false details about his life to the alleged victims, whom he simultaneously engaged in months-long relationships with. The statement alleged that along with lying about his name and marital status, Paryzer would falsely promise the women that he was interested in a long-term relationship or getting married and having a family. Police said they gathered testimony against Paryzer from five women but believe that, using the same ruse, he had relations with others, who they are working to track down and called on them to come forward.’ (1) So basically, Paryzer was on dating apps pretending to be something he wasn’t using a fake name in order to have sex with as many jewesses as possible while he was married with kids and heading up an ultra-Orthodox Yeshivah. This is however a form of rape in Israel: ‘It is against Israeli law to have consensual relations obtained by deceit respective to one’s identity. However, the legal provision for rape-by-deception has been a controversial clause in the criminal code section on sexual offenses. “Segal” varied how he presented himself with different levels of religiosity, depending on the women he dated, ranging from secular to traditional.’ (2)

Rather unusually I actually this kind of law is a good idea – since it protects men and women from being defrauded/love scammed (it fundamentally amounts to an ersatz law against adultery) which the British term ‘Love Rat’ summarises well – but the fact that Israel is the only country that has this specific law (3) necessarily suggests that the reason it was adopted was less to enforce public morality but rather because this kind of sex-scamming behaviour is so common among jews that it needed a law to make it a significant criminal offense and act as some kind of legal deterrent against it.

Paryzer subsequently pleaded guilty to 30 counts (!) of this form of rape in court in Jerusalem in January 2025 (4) after having been fired as the head of the ultra-Orthodox Yeshiva in August 2023 when the initial investigation was reported in the Israeli media. (5)

As far as I can find Paryzer hasn’t been sentenced yet albeit my guess is that he will receive a smack on the wrist more than an actual sentence by the Israeli state.

We shall see.

