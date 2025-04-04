According to S. E. Jenkins writing for ‘CBS News’ we have yet another jewish child molester to report on since yet another has been arrested and charged with sexual contact with a child.

To emphasise the point this isn’t in the weird incestuous jewish world of ultra-Orthodox Brooklyn this is in Dallas, Texas.

We read that:

‘A rabbi who served as the director of Jewish Life at a Dallas school has been charged with indecency with a child, officials said. Dallas police arrested 43-year-old Yizhak Meir Sabo and charged him with indecency with a child, sexual contact on Tuesday, April 1. Sabo was employed at the Akiba Yavneh Academy at the time of his arrest, according to DPD. Officials with Akiba Yavneh Academy, a modern Orthodox, co-ed, early childhood through 12th-grade college-preparatory school in Dallas, confirmed Dallas police charged Sabo with indecency with a child. According to AYA, the school found out about the allegations on March 27 and alerted parents, staff and the community that day. AYA said Sabo was placed on administrative leave and law enforcement and Child Protective Services were notified as soon as the school became aware of the allegations. "The allegations were shocking and serious, and the conduct described antithetical to our school's culture and values," AYA said in a statement. The school also said the police "emphasized" that the allegations received so far do not involve any students or staff within the early childhood program or lower school.’ (1)

Now I’ve looked for additional details but the Dallas Police Department are keeping them pretty close to their chest, but the ‘Akiba Yavneh Academy’ have been pretty clear that it does not refer to a student in the ‘lower school’ or ‘pre-school’ which suggests what we are probably looking at here is Sabo having a sexual relationship with a boy or girl between 12-16 and my guess is that it is a 13-14 year old, but that is very much an educated guess at this point.

What however is noteworthy is that this behaviour keeps coming up with jews and it doesn’t matter where they are: jewish child molesters keeping popping up in significant and disproportionate amounts!

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://www.cbsnews.com/texas/news/dallas-rabbi-arrested-alleged-indecency-with-a-child/