Back on 13th January 2025 we were treated to the rather odd news that a Lubavitch Chabad rabbi in northern Miami had been arrested for stealing a water meter rod from an employee of Miami-Dade county who was attempting to read his synagogue Chabad of Aventura Isles’ water meter.

Sophia Bennett writing for ‘Under Coverist’ narrates what occurred thus:

‘Rabbi Yitzchok Kaplan, 44, from northeast Miami-Dade, was arrested after an alleged robbery incident involving a county water meter reader outside his synagogue, Chabad of Aventura Isles, on Wednesday morning. According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the dispute began when a county meter reader arrived at the synagogue, located at 718 NE 191st St. in the unincorporated Ives Estates area, to check the water meter. The worker, holding a meter rod, used it to lift a cover off the meter located on the ground. Kaplan, reportedly approached the worker aggressively and began shouting, “No, no, no, you’re not doing this today,” demanding to know what she was doing on the property. When the worker explained she was simply reading the meter, Kaplan continued to approach her and allegedly snatched the rod from her hand. The worker, who identified herself as a county employee, informed Kaplan that the rod was county property and asked for its return. However, Kaplan refused to give it back, continuing the confrontation. The worker then took a picture of Kaplan holding the rod and walked across the street to distance herself, calling the police. Deputies arrived at the scene, and Kaplan was arrested on a charge of robbery by sudden snatching, a third-degree felony. Kaplan declined to speak with investigators at the time of his arrest. Kaplan appeared in front of Judge Mindy Glazer on Thursday for his bond hearing. The judge found probable cause for the charge and released Kaplan on his own recognizance. His attorney called the incident a “misunderstanding” during the court proceedings, and Kaplan and his lawyer declined to comment further after his release.’ (1)

Now clearly Kaplan’s behaviour here was more than unreasonable and he also clearly stole the rod from the worker (it was actually recorded on video), but the real question is: what was Kaplan so desperate to hide from the Miami-Dade county worker on that particular day?

It is a hard question answer because a water meter reading could only be a problem if Kaplan and Chabad of Aventura Isles had been doing something they shouldn’t have done – for example hooking themselves up to say a city water spigot or bypassing the meter – or they were desperate not to pay their updated water bill for some reason.

In all honesty it seems more likely to have been the former, but we can never know for sure since the other Chabadniks intervened and got Kaplan off citing it having been a ‘misunderstanding’ on his part.

What do you think they were hiding?

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References

(1) https://undercoverist.org/rabbi-yitzchok-kaplan-arrested-for-robbery-in-miami-dade/ also see https://www.local10.com/news/local/2025/01/10/miami-dade-rabbi-arrested-on-robbery-charge/