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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Oct 11

the question rather is: what was he hiding under that cover?

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Debra Robinson's avatar
Debra Robinson
Oct 13

fwiw I knew a jewish electrician in bklyn ny who never paid a bill. He ran the meter forward 15 days a mth, then reversed its spin for the next 15 days. Usage=0. Taught his son to continue, as well, when he took up the trade..

don't know what's possible w/ a water meter, but it bears further investigation for several reasons...

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