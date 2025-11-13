In yet another case of a jewish child molester; we can travel back in time to 1996 where in January of that year one Rabbi Yehuda Friedlander was sentenced to nearly two years in prison for – to be blunt – fingering a sleeping fifteen-year-old – presumably non-jewish - girl on a flight between Australia and Los Angeles.

As the article at the time syndicated by ‘United Press International’ explains:

‘A federal judge sentenced an Hasidic rabbi to 22 months in prison and one year of supervised release Friday for molesting a 15-year-old girl on an international airplane flight last May. Yehudah Friedlander, 44, showed little reaction to the sentence, saying only that his actions were ‘inexcusable’ and caused ‘deep and immeasurable suffering.’ The victim and her father, who are from Australia, spoke in court Thursday but were absent when the sentence was handed down. ‘One of the most important issues to me is the fact that men of the cloth, if not the usual Christian cloth, used their power,’ the father said outside the courtroom before the sentence. ‘And my daughter has expressly said how intimidated she was.’ Friedlander pleaded guilty last October to federal felony charges of abusive sexual contact with a minor for fondling the sleeping teenager on a United Airlines flight from Australia to Los Angeles. Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Yang said Friedlander placed his hand under the girl’s pants and touched her genitalia without her consent. The incident was reportedly witnessed by a passenger who confronted the crying girl when she ran to the bathroom. The passenger reported the incident to the flight crew. Friedlander, a member of the Hasidic Pupa sect, was previously arrested in Monticello Village in New York’s Catskill Mountains for third degree sexual abuse in 1991, but the charge was dropped, Yang said. Rabbi Bernard Freilich, administrator of the Council of Jewish Organizations in Brooklyn, said after Friedlander’s second arrest that as members of the Pupa sect, men would ‘not even talk or sit next to a female,’ much less touch her.’ (1)

Now what isn’t mentioned in this article is that Friedlander didn’t do this alone and actually did this along with a prominent fellow member of the Pupa Hasidim: Rabbi Israel Grunwald. (2)

It is also noteworthy that both Friedlander and Grunfeld were members of ultra-ultra-conservative Pupa Hasidim, who – as the UPI article rightly notes – forbidden to talk to or sit next to a woman or girl let alone touch them. This goes to suggest that the teenage female victim was non-jewish – already suggested by the flight’s origin and destination – and that Friedlander (and likely also Grunwald) believed that as a non-jew she was just… well… a lesser-being/glorified animal that they could do what they liked with.

The fact that they promptly denied any wrongdoing originally also goes to suggest as much. However, the fact remains that Rabbi Yehuda Friedlander is a convicted jewish child molester who apparently likes to target underage non-jewish girls.

