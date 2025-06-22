Back in 1999 the world of ultra-Orthodox Judaism was shaken to the core by the publication of the book ‘Shetikat ha-Haredim’ (roughly ‘The Silence of the Haredi’) by Shiye Brizel which documented his father’s - Rabbi Yaakov Yitzhak Brizel – serial sexual molestation and rape of young boys while he was a prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbi and a leader of the famous Haredi ‘modesty squads’ who tried to enforce Halakhic modesty laws on secular Israelis (1) and on jews in general in the United States. (2) They also did - and still do - their upmost to prevent miscegenation between jews and non-jews believing that jewish blood is inherently superior to non-jewish blood. (3)

Regarding Brizel’s allegations Yoram Bronowski wrote sympathetically in ‘Haaretz’ that:

‘Shiye Brizel is an ultra-Orthodox man in his thirties. At the age of 11, he walked into the empty women's section of the synagogue where his family prays and chanced upon his father, a scribe and a respected figure in Bnei Brak, lying on top of a 16-year-old boy in a position that could only mean one thing. Brizel told this to Yair Lapid ("Yair Lapid Live at Ten," Sunday, Family Channel, 22.05) in one of the most shocking interviews I can recall on this program, which has been around for quite some time. Brizel has just published a book, "The Silence of the Haredim," in which he relates the story of his father, the Haredi homosexual, his mother, who already knew of her husband's sexual orientation as a 19-year-old bride, and the hypocritical efforts to hush up cases like these in the ultra-Orthodox community.’ (4)

While Phil Reeves writing in 2000 in the ‘Independent’ stated that:

‘Mr Brizel, 36, father of three, belongs to a family that were highly regarded members of the "haredi" (ultra-Orthodox) sect; his father's uncle was the founder of the Modesty Squad, the shadowy organisation which imposes moral order. The squad has beaten up haredim who are deemed to have gone astray, and burned down their homes. So there was shock and, among the haredim, anger when Mr Brizel published The Silence of the Haredim, a book alleging that his father had seduced and sodomised teenage boys in empty synagogues, and that the Modesty Squad hushed it up because of his family's status. The ultra-Orthodox regard homosexual sex as a profound sin. As his father held the elevated position of a Torah scribe, who obeyed every other aspect of the scriptures to the tiniest detail, and as his alleged victims were as young as 14, Chie Brizel's accusations could hardly have been more serious. His claims were seized on by the national media, who were only too happy to find further evidence of corruption within the haredim, whose self-imposed segregation, secrecy and intolerance has long been the source of resentment among Israelis.’ (5)

So, in summary then Rabbi Brizel was seducing and anally raping boys as young as 14 in ‘empty synagogues’ for years even decades and he was being actively protected by the ‘modesty squad’ members from being exposed and prosecuted for his serial homosexual child molestation which Rabbi Brizel tacitly admits. (6)

Indeed, Shiye Brizel even documents that he was told by senior ultra-Orthodox rabbis that:

‘Before the publication of his book, Shaiya Brizel met with the yeshiva head. "You are right that we covered up for him," admitted the man. "I and a few other rabbis...I was busy trying to calm things down and hushing up the affair so that it would not get publicized." The rabbi also begged Brizel to give up the book. "Shaiya, these things happened a long time ago. Your father is old and can no longer sin."’ (7)

And what did the jewish community do after Shaiya Brizel’s book was published?

Shun him as a ‘moser’ – an ‘informer’ – who had revealed the truth about what jews get up to the non-jewish or in this ‘spiritually gentile’ secular Israeli authorities. (8)

So put another way the jewish community once again actively protected a serial child molester who was anally raping underage boys while preaching the superiority of jews over non-jews and condemning homosexuality and immodesty in public!

Lovely: huh?

