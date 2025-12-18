According to ABC7NY in August 2011 yet another jewish child molester was discovered and once again surprise surprise – it really shouldn’t be at this point but I digress – it was a rabbi who seems to have to had quite the passion for fondling/sexually molesting pre-teen/young teenage boys although jewish ones this time rather than trying to meet up with using Grindr.

ABC7NY wrote at the time how:

‘People came to evening prayer service at an orthodox synagogue in Teaneck Tuesday night, unaware that one of their own had been arrested. Rabbi Uzi Rivlin is now accused of sexually abusing at least two teenage boys from Israel. According to the Bergen County Prosecutors Office, the 63-year-old rabbi was involved with a charity which brought disadvantaged children from Israel to the United States to spend the summer. Eyewitness News is told Rivlin hosted some of the boys at his home on Lindbergh Boulevard in Teaneck, and that’s where the alleged attack took place. There’s no comment from the family. But according to one friend at Congregation Beth Aaron the charges are inconsistent with the man he knows, the man who worked so hard for the children. Both of the accusers are 13 years old. One of the boys stayed at his home last summer, and the other two years ago. But instead of an adventure full of fun, authorities say the boys went home with a secret nightmare. They eventually told their family and the Israeli police how Rivlin allegedly touched them in inappropriate ways. The county prosecutor’s office and FBI were then called to investigate. Rivlin faces charges of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He has since had to surrender his passport and is now being help on $175,000 bail.’ (1)

Further detail was provided by Abigail Klein Leichman article in ‘The Jewish Standard’ where she explains how:

‘Rivlin, 63, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual contact and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The charges were brought by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit, the Teaneck Police Department, and the Israeli police, with the assistance of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation. Through the FBI, the county unit was informed of two separate complaints of inappropriate touching lodged with the Israeli police by two 13-year-old boys who had stayed at Rivlin’s home, one in the summer of 2009 and the other in 2010. Maureen Parenta, spokeswoman for the Bergen County prosecutor’s office, told The Jewish Standard on Wednesday that the investigation will continue. “We’d like to determine if any other children have been victims,” she said. Rivlin founded the Scholarship Fund for the Advancement of Children in Israel (Keren Milgot le-Kiddum Yeladim be-Yisrael) about 12 years ago, after learning of the desperate straits of families in impoverished areas in his native country. Over the years, the Standard has published several articles about Rivlin’s efforts, which include monetary and material assistance to hundreds of 4- to 18-year-old children recommended by Israeli social service agencies and municipal officials. The teenagers in the fund are paired with pen-pals in Rivlin’s religious school classes at Temple Beth Abraham, located in Tarrytown, N.Y. Often, the American families support their children’s Israeli pen-pals and host them during the summer. Rivlin has arranged for several of the children to mark their becoming b’nai mitzvah at synagogues in and around Bergen County, including Cong. Beth Aaron and the Jewish Center of Teaneck and Fair Lawn’s Cong. Ahavat Achim. He also arranged b’nai and b’not mitzvah celebrations in Israel for indigent boys and girls under his care. People who have worked with Rivlin on both sides of the ocean expressed shock and disbelief over his arrest.’ (2)

However, the key for me in this case is buried near the bottom of Klein Leichman’s article where she goes on to quote Rabbi Chaim Shalom to the effect that:

‘Echoing the Tarrytown rabbi was Chaim Shalom, the former vice mayor of Kiryat Gat, a development town where many of the scholarship’s beneficiaries live. “I don’t believe it,” Shalom said. Shalom said several boys who have stayed at Rivlin’s home the past few summers were from particularly troubled backgrounds and that at least one of them lives in a group home.’ (3)

The reason that this is important is that this little detail – that the jewish pre-teens/young teenagers were from ‘particularly troubled backgrounds’ – jives with a very common target population for child molesters in the same way that prostitutes are a common target population for serial killers.

This is one of those little details which turns an allegation of child molestation from ‘that could be true’ to that is ‘very probably true’ which fact was almost certainly also picked up by the police in New Jersey and is why they stated they were looking for other potential victims of Rivlin to come forward but because he appears to have preyed on Israeli pre-teens/young teenagers this would have been near enough possible given the language and cultural barriers – as well as suspicion of ‘the goyim’ and the invocation of the Mesirah principle to silence would-be ‘Informers’ – which is also quite possibly by Rivlin targeted the boys that he did.

However, after the announcement of Rivlin’s arrest and subsequent plea of ‘Not Guilty’ the record goes silent except from an announce in July 2013 – circa two years later – that due to Rivlin having had a heart attack and having been placed in a medically-induced coma he had been unable to appear at his original trial date and that said trial had been postponed to January 2014.

We read how:

‘A 65-year-old Teaneck rabbi accused of molesting two teen boys will appear in court Jan. 13, 2014 after a stroke delayed his original June trial date, Teaneck Patch reported. Doctors placed Uzi Rivlin in a medically induced coma in June while they assessed the magnitude of the stroke. Holy Name Hospital sent a letter to the trial judge that said Rivlin couldn’t walk or talk.’ (4)

Since we hear no further my best guess is that this trial never took place in all probability because Rivlin was medically unfit to stand trial as the result of said heart attack and/or because he had since died.

This fact suggests that this in this instance that Rivlin was – and will – never be convicted for his apparent serial homosexual child molestation and that once again justice has been denied when it involves jews.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://abc7ny.com/archive/8310592/

(2) https://jewishstandard.timesofisrael.com/shock-and-disbelief-follow-teaneck-rabbis-arrest-on-sex-abuse-charges/

(3) Idem.

(4) https://www.nj.com/bergen/2013/07/teaneck_rabbi_who_suffered_stroke_after_abuse_charges_gets_new_trial_date.html