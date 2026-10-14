Our next jewish child molester is one who most people have likely never heard of; namely Rabbi Stanley Levitt of Boston and Philadelphia. Levitt was the centre of multiple accusations of homosexual child molestation and rape that were made between 2002 and 2004. (1)

However, it took till September 2009 for prosecutors to feel able to make the child molestation and rape stick to Levitt and when they finally formally indicted him as ‘The Boston Globe’ reported on 24th September 2009 that:

‘A former Massachusetts rabbi has been indicted on child sexual assault charges dating back to the 1970s, when he allegedly assaulted two of his pre-teen male students, Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel F. Conley said Thursday. A Suffolk County grand jury returned indictments charging Stanley Z. Levitt, 63, of Philadelphia, with four counts of indecent assault and battery on a person under 14 for allegedly assaulting two former students of the Maimonides School in Brookline, where Levitt was a teacher. “This was a betrayal of trust in the most awful sense,” Conley said. “The evidence suggests that Levitt abused a position of power, respect, and authority to engage in sexual behavior with boys who were too young to resist and too afraid to speak out.” Levitt is charged with offenses against two former students, both about 11 years old at the time of the crimes, Conley said. One charge stems from a May 1975 incident in which Levitt allegedly visited a Maimonides student who was recuperating at Children’s Hospital in Boston after an accident. The other three offenses were allegedly committed against a different male student during a three-night visit to Levitt’s Chiswick Road home, also believed to have taken place in 1975. “It was the tolling provision in the statute of limitations that allowed us to bring these charges,” Conley said. “When Levitt left Massachusetts for Pennsylvania in 1980, the clock stopped and left him open to these charges.” Conley’s office learned of the allegations when the Children’s Hospital victim notified Boston police in September of last year.’ (2)

Further details on Levitt’s crimes against children was provided by Erin Clossey in ‘Wicked Local’ on 2nd October 2009 as follows:

‘In a May 1975 incident, Levitt allegedly visited a student at Children’s Hospital Boston after the boy was involved in an accident. Three other offenses were allegedly committed against a different boy during a three-night visit to the rabbi’s Chiswick Road home in 1975. Conley’s office learned of the allegations when the Children’s Hospital victim reported the abuse to Boston Police in September 2008.’ (3)

As well as a follow-up article on 9th October 2009 where we rea how:

‘Assistant District Attorney Wayne Margolis of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Child Protection Unit said Levitt had been a teacher at the Maimonides School in Brookline between 1974 and 1977. Both of the victims were 11-year-old students at the school during that time. In one incident, Margolis said, a student had been hospitalized after injuring his hand in an accident and was recuperating at Children’s Hospital in Boston. Levitt went to visit him in his hospital room and sexually assaulted him. The second victim was assaulted three times during the course of a weekend visit to Levitt’s former residence on Chiswick Road in Brighton while the boy’s parents were out of town. Levitt allegedly assaulted the boy three times during that visit.’ (4)

Now it quickly became obvious that Levitt and his jewish lawyers were running significant interference with the US justice system as they both managed to put off Levitt being charged for between four to six years but also then managed to delay Levitt’s trial two years between 2008 and 2010. (5)

Part of the reason for this is likely find in the fact that Levitt was associated – for at least a few years – with the Lubavitch Chabad (6) and promptly started molesting and raping male children at Congregation Lubavitch-Philadelphia as Bryan Schwartzman writing for the ‘Jewish Exponent’ on 8th October 2009 explained:

‘Another case went to trial and resulted in a not guilty verdict. Charges were withdrawn in the third case, court documents show. According to court records, a number of the alleged incidents took place from 1999 to 2002 inside Congregation Lubavitch, Lubavitcher Center, at 7622 Castor Ave., where Levitt attended services for a time.’ (7)

Then in June 2010 yet another case of homosexual child rape was brought against Levitt with WCVBTV reporting that:

‘Levitt, who lived on Chiswick Road in Brighton, taught at that school from 1974 to 1977. He left Massachusetts at some point thereafter, eventually making his way to Philadelphia. “The victim recalls that he was invited with several other boys to attend a sleepover and study session at the defendant’s home,” Margolis said. “The defendant instructed all the boys to shower before going to bed. When the victim exited the shower, the defendant was standing there with a towel and said he needed to towel the defendant off.” It was at that point that Levitt allegedly assaulted the boy, Margolis said.’ (8)

Which was also explained in more detail by Michael Rezendes writing for ‘The Boston Globe’ on 20th July 2010 as follows:

‘Two years ago, Michael Brecher came to prosecutors in Boston with a disturbing allegation: In the 1970s, he said, he had been molested by a rabbi who was teaching sixth grade at one of the region’s most prestigious Jewish day schools, the Maimonides School. One of Brecher’s classmates came forward at the same time. And last year, after reading news accounts of indecent sexual assault and battery charges filed against Stanley Z. Levitt, a third person said that he, too, was abused by Levitt. Now, court records show that Levitt might have tried to entice two more students into having intimate contact with him while they took showers in his Brighton home.’ (9)

Levitt’s jewish lawyers managed to delay the trial again till 2011 when Levitt refused the sweetheart plea deal that they had arranged with the jewish prosecutor Wayne Margolis – again note the jewish privilege here – with Michael Rezendes and Scott Allen writing for ‘The Boston Globe’ on 14th December 2011 how:

‘A plea deal to resolve sex abuse charges at a prestigious Jewish day school collapsed at the last minute today when Rabbi Stanley Z. Levitt decided that he would not plead guilty to charges that he molested sixth-graders in the 1970s and instead would take his case before a jury. Three alleged victims of Rabbi Levitt had been informed by Suffolk County prosecutors that Levitt was expected to plead guilty to four counts of indecent assault and battery on them when they were students at the Maimonides School in Brookline. But when Levitt appeared in Suffolk Superior Court this morning, his attorney informed the court that the rabbi would not plead guilty after all, prompting criticism from Judge Carol S. Ball for not letting the alleged victims know ahead of time. “I would have hoped you or your client would have let these people know about the change before traveling to Boston for this event,” Ball said to Levitt’s attorney Scott Curtis. “It’s like adding insult to injury.” Asked outside the courtroom if he had been discourteous to victims of sexual abuse, Levitt replied, “I am the only victim here.” Levitt, a former religious studies teacher at the Maimonides, was indicted by a Suffolk grand jury two years ago after one of his students, Michael Brecher, told Suffolk prosecutors that Levitt molested him when he was an 11-year-old patient at Children’s Hospital Boston, and a second student said Levitt abused him in the shower of his Brighton home. Under the plea deal, Levitt would have admitted that he molested three boys during the 1975-76 school year. He would have served no jail time under the deal, victims were told, but he would have received probation and been required to meet other conditions such as treatment for sex offenders.’ (10)

Basically, Levitt had refused this sweetheart plea deal because he felt – in a typical example of chutzpah – that he could convince a jury (or bribe them to believe?) that he was innocent and all these documented cases of homosexual child molestation and rape were just people upset at him, jealous of him and/or trying to make money off him by claiming to have been sodomized by him.

Then after Levitt’s jewish lawyers had once again managed to stall his trial till 1st August 2012; Levitt changed his mind on the morning of the trial and accepted the sweetheart plea deal arranged with the jewish prosecutor Margolis and admitted to having done everything that prosecutors had long maintained that he had done (11) with Matt Stout further describing Levitt’s crimes in ‘The Boston Herald’ on 1st August 2012 as follows:

‘According to authorities, all three of Levitt’s victims were sixth-grade students in 1975 and 1976 at a Jewish day school, where he taught in the mid-1970s. Two originally came forward with accusations that led to set of 2009 indictments, while the third came forward later, telling police Levitt assaulted him during a sleepover when the rabbi told him to take a shower before bed.’ (12)

Then on 3rd August 2012 the judge upheld Levitt’s sweetheart plea deal with the jewish prosecutor – despite the frantic pleas of his many victims and their families – and gave him a mere ten years’ probation for repeatedly raping three young boys (and was believed to have raped dozens if not over a hundred more). (13)

In a sane society Levitt would have been sentenced to death and speedily executed, but instead he was given special privilege and sentencing because he was a jew and jews don’t deserve the same length of sentences given to non-jews apparently.

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References

(1) https://theawarenesscenter.blogspot.com/2009/10/case-of-rabbi-stanley-z-levitt.html

(2) Idem.

(3) Idem.

(4) Idem.

(5) Idem.

(6) Idem.

(7) Idem.

(8) Idem.

(9) http://www.boston.com/news/local/massachusetts/articles/2010/07/20/sex_abuse_case_against_rabbi_raises_larger_issues/

(10) https://theawarenesscenter.blogspot.com/2009/10/case-of-rabbi-stanley-z-levitt.html

(11) Idem.

(12) Idem.

(13) https://www.boston.com/news/local-news/2012/08/03/rabbi-stanley-z-levitt-gets-10-years-probation-for-abusing-three-boys/