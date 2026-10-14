Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
Oct 14

extra-judicial justice is called for...

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Sian's avatar
Sian
Oct 14

Humanity has to stand up to these practices once and for all as not to fall for the victimhood and arrogance card ripe in their monstrous beliefs and actions.

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