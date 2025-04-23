There is seemingly a never-ending litany of jewish child molesters whose cases are both vile and also instructive of the extent of jewish power and influence as well as simple privilege. Such is the case of Rabbi Sholom Doyber Levitansky of Santa Monica, California when in October 2015 he was arrested for sexually assaulting two different underage girls between 1998 and 2002.

The ‘Jewish Journal’ of Los Angeles explained at the time that:

‘A 39-year-old rabbi was arrested and booked last week in Santa Monica on felony charges of sexual abuse of a child. Rabbi Sholom Doyber Levitansky, a Sherman Oaks resident, turned himself in to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) on Sept. 30, police said. He’s currently out of jail on $370,000 bail. Levitansky met his victims while working at the Living Torah Center on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica, according to a statement from Santa Monica Police Chief Jacqueline Seabrooks. The allegations against Levitansky took place from 1998 and 2002, when the two abuse victims were 15 and 16 years old and the rabbi was in his mid-20s. The Living Torah Center/Chabad has been operating since 1992 and offers a variety of religious and educational services, including preschool and women’s Torah study, according to its website. The instances of alleged sexual abuse were reported in July of this year, and it took about three months to follow up on the information and file a case, SMPD Sgt. Rudy Camarena wrote in an email to the Journal. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has now charged Levitansky with five counts of oral copulation of a person under 18 years of age, five counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object of a person under 18, and one count of lewd act upon a child. Levitansky’s arrest doesn’t come as a complete surprise. Jewish Community Watch (JCW), an organization dedicated to battling child sexual abuse in the Jewish community, added Levitansky to its “Wall of Shame” in February, “due to his alleged sexual abuse of a number of female minors.” The organization’s posting explains that it decided to include the rabbi’s name and photo on the online gallery after undertaking an 18-month investigation into Levitansky that convinced leaders “public exposure was warranted and necessary.” In March, at an event hosted by Los Angeles Congregation Shaarei Tefila, then-27-year-old Sima Yarmush publicly accused Levitansky of multiple acts of molestation. As the Journal reported at the time, Yarmush said she was 14 when the alleged abuse took place. She described Levitansky as being charming at first, and taking her under his wing. Then she claimed the sexual abuse began, and it wasn’t until Yarmush was 18 and home from a trip to Israel that she decided to speak out about it. Yarmush reported the alleged abuse to four rabbis in a rabbinical court, she said, but no real punishment came to Levitansky. She said he was sent to therapy and she was sent home.’ (1)

Now reading the above you’d think that it was only one (female) teen when it was in fact two and at least one was 14 at the time not 15. (2) Further we should note that once again the victim of a jewish child molester went to the local Beth Din – the rabbinical court referred to – and the Beth Din all but ignored her complaint and tried to claim ‘he’d been sent to therapy’ to pacify her so that she would not go to the (non-jewish) police.

Happily, this didn’t work – although one wonders about how many other cases there have been where it did (my guess is hundreds and even thousands) – and Yarmush went to the police who promptly arrested and charged Levitansky who initially pleaded not guilty in November 2015. (3)

However, he changed his mind when it came to trial as the ‘Jewish Journal’ recorded a year later in October 2016:

‘Rabbi Sholom D. Levitansky has agreed to one year of counseling and residential treatment at Beit T’Shuvah, an addiction treatment center near Culver City, after pleading no contest to two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object of a minor. At the Oct. 27 hearing at the Airport Courthouse on La Cienega Boulevard, his lawyer, Vicki Podberesky, told Judge Yvette Verastegui he had checked into Beit T’Shuvah the day before. Levitansky won’t be officially sentenced until he completes the treatment program. Once he’s sentenced a year from now, he won’t face jail time but will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney spokesperson Ricardo Santiago. Each count of sexual penetration with a foreign object carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, but Levitansky will serve his time at Beit T’Shuva instead of a prison sentence.’ (4)

So then mysteriously between November 2015 and October 2016 Levitansky has changed his mind and gotten an extremely lenient plea deal in exchange for pleading ‘No Contest’ – which is not the same as ‘Not Guilty’ and means you don’t admit you did anything - to two lesser charges of ‘sexual penetration with a foreign object’ rather than sexual assault/child molestation whereby he attends a special jewish ‘addiction treatment program’ for a year in lieu of the two years in prison he should have gotten, which is why SNAP (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests) described the sentence as ‘pathetic’ at the time and wondered how on earth that could have been handed down. (5)

The reason is pretty obvious however in that it can almost only be because of jewish influence and power in Santa Monica that pulled strings to get Levitansky off of the sexual assault/child molestation charges. Otherwise how on earth would any judge sentence an offender who had already attacked two victims to what amounts to some largely unsupervised ‘therapy’?

It doesn’t make sense unless Levitansky has some pretty powerful (jewish) friends in Santa Monica and Los Angeles in general!

