In yet another incidence of a jew being accused by multiple people of child rape/sexual abuse we have Rabbi Shlomo Leib Mund formerly of Montreal in Canada, but now resident in the city of Ramat Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem in Israel.

Happily, Ellin Bessner did a significant work up about Rabbi Mund and the various accusations/controversies swirling around him in ‘The Canadian Jewish News’ in September 2024 from which I will quote liberally. (1)

Now Mund was acquitted of two sex crimes dating back to the late 1990s on 26th September 2024 (2) after an alleged victim came forward in 2021 to accuse Mund of having sexually assaulted/raped her in his car in 1997. (3) While Mund was acquitted; it appears from the statement of Judge Patricia Compagnone that it wasn’t that there was evidence Mund didn’t sexually assault/rape the child in 1997, but rather that there wasn’t enough evidence nearly thirty years after the fact to prove ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ that Mund had done what was alleged. (4)

Further the complainant had done some extra-legal investigation of Mund herself and didn’t disclose this until much later to the police. (5) Clearly there was more of a case to answer than not but unfortunately Canada’s judicial system is far too lenient to child molesters and sexual criminals in general but has a particular problem with jewish ones.

Now if there were just one instance of this attributed to Mund; we’d be more inclined to write it off as Mund being the victim of false accusations however that is not the case.

Mund has form.

To quote Bessner:

‘Rabbi Mund, now 82, was a principal at Montreal’s Yeshiva Gedola, a private elementary school on Deacon Road. He also ran his own small synagogue in his Montreal home, and served as an unlicensed marriage counsellor to the Orthodox Jewish community. Rabbi Mund and his wife moved to Israel after the city’s rabbinical court ordered him to step down from his congregation following a disciplinary hearing over his inappropriate conduct with one of his female patients, although the rabbi testified his leaving Canada had nothing to do with it.’ (6)

Now this clearly suggests that Mund is up to things given this is a different woman from the complainant in 2021 and indeed it turns out this ‘inappropriate conduct’ – which sounds like rape or sexual assault to me given the way it is described – was with multiple women:

‘A spokesman for the Jewish Community Council of Montreal confirmed that in the early 2000s, its rabbis did deal with complaints of a sexual nature involving Rabbi Mund and female members of the community. According to Rabbi Saul Emanuel, the current executive director of the JCC, hearings were held at the time, although Rabbi Mund himself declined to participate.’ (7)

This is in itself pretty damning in that the Orthodox rabbis of Montreal – not normally known for their prompt action in such cases – felt so alarmed with Mund’s conduct with several ‘female members of the community’ that they ordered him to step down from his positions of responsibility and Mund promptly fled Canada for Israel.

But yet another alleged victim of Mund’s has come forward in the form of Ruth Pinsky Krevsky of Ottawa who Mund taught at school and then when she came to him for counselling after a failed marriage and being sexually assaulted in 1986-1987.

What came next is pretty vile by any standard:

‘During their phone calls, Pinsky Krevsky said she was encouraged to recount in detail the sexual abuse she had experienced, at which time she remembered hearing noises coming from the other end of the receiver. “He was masturbating on the phone. He was breathing heavily. He was making strange sounds and I didn’t understand what was happening, and I said to him, ‘Are you okay? Is something wrong?’”, Pinsky Krevsky recalled.’ (8)

So, to summarise Rabbi Mund has been accused by multiple women of sexually assaulting them all the way from the 1980s to the late 1990s and the only reason he has gotten off so far is the amount of time that has elapsed since the alleged events and the charges being levelled against him and brought to court.

However, there is enough there – and the fact that the Orthodox rabbis of Montreal felt compelled to take unusual and immediate action is highly suggestive in and of itself – evidence to suggest that Mund is quite the jewish monster who has so far gotten off on technicalities not because could disprove the allegations against him.

